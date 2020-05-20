Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduces new minister of finance

Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced the new minister, Erulan Zhamaubayev, to the staff of the Ministry of Finance.

The head of government noted that the Ministry of Finance had important tasks to ensure financial stability and optimize budget expenditures, increase the efficiency of budget execution, as well as customs and tax administration.

Mamin expressed his trust in Zhamaubayev and noted that his extensive experience in the financial and banking sector will allow the new minister to successfully solve the tasks.

Zhamaubayev worked for many years in the National Bank, having made the way from a leading analyst to a department director. He was managing director of JSC Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, headed the Department of Social and Economic Monitoring of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, worked as an Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to this appointment, he served as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













