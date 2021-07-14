Prime Minister said whose salaries will be increased

The increase in the salaries of public sector workers continues in 2021, salaries of 21 thousand social workers have been increased by 50%, the salaries of teachers and medical workers have increased. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin at an expanded meeting of the Government with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday.





This year, the increase in salaries of public sector employees continued. The salaries of 600 thousand teachers increased by 25%, 247 thousand medical workers - from 20 to 30%, depending on the level of qualifications. The salary of social workers increased by 50% with coverage of 21 thousand staff units," Askar Mamin said.





According to him, the salaries of 82 thousand civil servants will also be increased: from July 1, 1.9 times - for employees of local executive bodies, from January 1, 2022 - for employees of central government agencies by 30% annually until 2024.





In general, the average monthly salary of teachers will increase to 234 thousand tenge, doctors - up to 320 thousand tenge, social workers - up to 180 thousand tenge, civil servants - up to 267 thousand tenge," the Prime Minister said.





He also said that in the first half of the year, the economy of Kazakhstan entered a recovery trajectory and demonstrates positive dynamics, the growth was 2.2%. There is a high investment activity in the non-extractive sectors of the economy, which creates the basis for sustainable development of the economy through its diversification.













