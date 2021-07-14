Prime Minister said whose salaries will be increased

This year, the increase in salaries of public sector employees continued. The salaries of 600 thousand teachers increased by 25%, 247 thousand medical workers - from 20 to 30%, depending on the level of qualifications. The salary of social workers increased by 50% with coverage of 21 thousand staff units," Askar Mamin said.
According to him, the salaries of 82 thousand civil servants will also be increased: from July 1, 1.9 times - for employees of local executive bodies, from January 1, 2022 - for employees of central government agencies by 30% annually until 2024.
In general, the average monthly salary of teachers will increase to 234 thousand tenge, doctors - up to 320 thousand tenge, social workers - up to 180 thousand tenge, civil servants - up to 267 thousand tenge," the Prime Minister said.
He also said that in the first half of the year, the economy of Kazakhstan entered a recovery trajectory and demonstrates positive dynamics, the growth was 2.2%. There is a high investment activity in the non-extractive sectors of the economy, which creates the basis for sustainable development of the economy through its diversification.
