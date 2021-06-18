Special economic zones will work in a new way in Kazakhstan

A meeting of the working group on improving the efficiency of special economic zones (SEZ) was held under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.





Recall that on January 26 this year at an enlarged meeting of the Government, the Head of State noted that budget money should not be spent on ineffective SEZs, they should be eliminated.





A special working group has been created in the Government, which includes representatives of the Accounts Committee, the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, the Astana International Financial Center and other interested government agencies and organizations.





At the meeting of the working group, questions were raised regarding approaches to improve the efficiency of the SEZ, including in the part of:





- definition of specific and clear criteria (high technology, import substitution, high added value, high value added, innovation, export orientation, etc.) for provision of benefits and preferences with the establishment of the validity period of the SEZ;





- establishing the responsibility of investors for failure to fulfill their obligations by improving the current legislation;





- expediency of further functioning of individual SEZs, including at the ICBC Khorgos, Chimpark Taraz, Astana - a new city.





Based on the results, measures of an operational and systemic nature were proposed, which will be aimed at stepping up work on implementation of projects in the SEZ, improving the activities of management companies, as well as ensuring equal competition for development of domestic producers. A. Smailov instructed in a week to finalize the proposed approaches to improve the activities of the SEZ and submit the corresponding project for consideration.





For reference: today there are 13 SEZs in the Republic of Kazakhstan. 303 projects have been implemented in the operating SEZ. More than 20 thousand jobs have been created. 136 types of products are produced on the territories of the SEZ; more than 30 new types of products appeared due to the implementation of the industrialization program (helicopters, optical sights for rifles, night vision devices, armored personnel carriers, locomotives, electric locomotives, passenger cars, premium pipes, cotton cellulose, polypropylene threads and others), as well as more than 50 unique IT solutions and services.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.