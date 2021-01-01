Tax reporting form for 2021 approved in Kazakhstan

Forms of tax reporting for 2021 have been approved in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry.

In connection with the change in tax legislation, by the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 1214 dated December 20, 2020, tax reporting forms and the Rules for their preparation were approved, which come into effect from 2021. These are tax reporting forms 100.00, 180.00, 200.00, 220.00, 240.00, 300.00 , 701.01, 710.00, 871.00, 910.00, 911.00, 912.00 and 920.00.

For the timely fulfillment of tax obligations before the publication of tax reports of the new version, forms for 2021 are in effect that are available at the time of tax reports submission in the Taxpayer's Office, SONO NP IS and on the web portal of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry (kgd.gov. kz) ", - the message says.

Notifications about the publication of tax reporting forms of the new version in the web application" Taxpayer Cabinet "and " SONO NP IS "will be published in advance in the news feeds of the systems, as well as on the Internet portal www.kgd.gov.kz", - the committee added.





