Tokayev instructed to simplify tax code

At the joint session of Kazakhstan parliament chambers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the need to simplify the tax code to improve fiscal policy.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that within the fiscal policy improvement, it is necessary to revise the tax code towards its simplification, stimulation of business activity and competition.





It is necessary to focus on supporting small and medium-sized businesses. Another task is to create favorable conditions for doing business. It is required to develop mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurship based on a fundamentally new regulatory policy," the President tasked.





In accordance with the Presiden’s decree signed at the end of 2020, the government is preparing an important bill that will be submitted to the Majilis in June 2021.





“I ask the deputies to comprehensively consider this bill, taking into account the wishes of entrepreneurs and public interests," Tokayev added.













