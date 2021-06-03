VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) will not pay dividends for 2020

The Sole Shareholder of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) - VTB Bank (PJSC) decided not to distribute the net profit of the subsidiary bank in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020. According to the conclusion of the independent auditor - Ernst & Young, the net income of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) for 2020 amounted to KZT5 billion, which was by 11% than the result of the previous year. Compared to the data as of December 31, 2019, the bank's assets increased by 54%, amounting to KZT323 bln.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the shareholder of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) for the second year in a row decides not to distribute net profit and not to pay dividends. Additional liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic will help the country's economic recovery by increasing the rate of lending to entrepreneurs," Dmitry Zabello, Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) said.

According to the audited statements at the end of 2020, the volume of the bank's deposit portfolio increased by 89% and amounted to KZT233 billion. The loan portfolio increased by 33% to the level of KZT177 billion.













