15.11.2023, 20:43 4206
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 21:53 4021
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
06.11.2023, 15:20 33086
Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan
Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
06.11.2023, 14:56 33271
Tokayev presents Dimash Kudaibergen with Tazy puppy
Images | Instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev presented world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a dog of the Kazakh Tazy breed.
This wonder of nature, Tazy puppy, was presented to me by Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich (Tokayev). Tazy is one of the 'seven treasures' inherited from our ancestors. I am glad to know that today Kazakhstan gives much attention to the preservation and international recognition of this breed. This breed stands out for its beauty, restraint and, from what I saw, it is very smart, the singer’s post in Instagram reads.
25.10.2023, 07:46 52821
Kazakh Citizens Celebrate Republic Day By Proudly Displaying National Flag
Images | Akimat of Astana
On October 22, the campaign "Menin Elim – Menin Tuym" was launched in our country, aimed at strengthening patriotism. As part of the campaign, the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hung on social facilities and on the balconies of apartment buildings.
09.10.2023, 13:28 86231
Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Baiga Championship
Images | Press service of Almaty akim/Ayan Nesipbekov
The final of the Kazakhstan Baiga Championship with a prize fund of 82.5 million tenge was held in Almaty. Riders from all over the country demonstrated their skill in horse handling. The winners received well-deserved awards and prizes, and the audience enjoyed exciting competitions and beautiful performances.
09.10.2023, 12:34 88046
Asian Games 2023: Final medal table
More than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China from 23 September to 8 October.
29.09.2023, 10:43 106086
Kazakh journalists visits Tyumen region
Images | Kazakhstan Today
Journalists and bloggers from Kazakhstan were able to see the main features of Tyumen and the Tyumen region during a press tour organized within the framework of humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
21.09.2023, 17:10 122171
Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List
Images | Kazakh MFA
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
