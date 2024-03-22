Tell a friend

The first international multisport tournament the Games of the Future wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on March 3. The event brought together over two thousand participants aged from 12 to 62 competing in 294 teams in 21 innovative phygital disciplines, combining digital and classic sports. The tournament’s prize money stood at 10 million US dollars.





Kazakhstan was represented by 48 athletes in 13 disciplines during the Games.





Kazakhstan’s team xGOD achieved triumph after beating Russia's LookingForOrg in Counter-Strike 2 and Laser tag with a score of 2:0 at the Games. The victory brought Kazakhstanis a total of 175 thousand US dollars.