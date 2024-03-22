21.03.2024, 23:41 1271
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.03.2024, 22:50 13726
Tokayev Outlines Values Shaping Kazakh Identity At National Kurultai
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2024, 22:40 32201
Tokayev congratulates women of Kazakhstan on spring holiday
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2024, 19:03 32411
March 8th Celebration With Animals
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2024, 20:05 37946
Kazakhstan's xGOD team wins Games of Future 2024
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Tell a friend
The first international multisport tournament the Games of the Future wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on March 3. The event brought together over two thousand participants aged from 12 to 62 competing in 294 teams in 21 innovative phygital disciplines, combining digital and classic sports. The tournament’s prize money stood at 10 million US dollars.
Kazakhstan was represented by 48 athletes in 13 disciplines during the Games.
Kazakhstan’s team xGOD achieved triumph after beating Russia's LookingForOrg in Counter-Strike 2 and Laser tag with a score of 2:0 at the Games. The victory brought Kazakhstanis a total of 175 thousand US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2024, 16:09 44736
Kazakhstan's national swimming team wins 20 gold medals at the Asian Championships
Images | Instagram/qaz_olympics
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2024, 21:02 70661
Almaty after a heavy snowfall
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2024, 15:28 76136
People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday
Images | Xinhua/Li Gang
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 21:27 83256
Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night.
According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.
The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.03.2024, 11:18Kazakhstan to repair 55 heat sources and modernize 6,500 km of utility networks 18.03.2024, 12:45Olzhas Bektenov discussed future prospects for increasing oil and gas production with Shell PLC Executive Vice President Peter Costello25471Olzhas Bektenov discussed future prospects for increasing oil and gas production with Shell PLC Executive Vice President Peter Costello 18.03.2024, 10:4025281Implementation of large-scale infrastructural initiatives of Head of State launched by Government 19.03.2024, 12:4022616Olzhas Bektenov orders to complete tax and customs information systems integration by year end 15.03.2024, 10:2922266Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Foreign Ministry 28.02.2024, 18:0393996Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights 27.02.2024, 14:0891346Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India 27.02.2024, 16:0689521Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan 29.02.2024, 13:0189506Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region 01.03.2024, 14:1287816Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia