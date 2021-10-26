Images | Actress Yulia Peresild (center) after the landing of the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, Kazakhstan, October 17. Peresild and director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the International Space Station filming The Challenge and became the first in the world to shoot a feature film in space | tass.com
This week in photos: Peresild's return from ISS, chapel disinfection, McGregor's waxwork
25.10.2021
