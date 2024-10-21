Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the indicators of socio-economic development at the end of the third quarter of this year, primeminister.kz reports.





As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, measures to diversify the economy have been strengthened. GDP growth for the reporting period as a result of the development of the non-resource sector was 4%. Agriculture (11.4%), construction (10.1%), transport (8%), communications (6.4%), trade (6.3%) and manufacturing (4.8%) showed the greatest growth. The increase in production volumes in the manufacturing industry was recorded in 14 regions.





Foreign trade turnover for January-August this year totalled $91.7 billion, with the share of exports growing by 3.3%. The positive trade balance increased by 34.8% and reached $15.4 billion.





The President was informed that the state budget received 14.9 trillion tenge. Social commitments remain a priority in the structure of expenditures.





In addition, the Head of State was provided with information on the execution of his instructions on the return of illegally acquired assets. Since the beginning of the year, the Commission has approved agreements on the return of assets worth about 450 billion tenge. As of today, assets worth 265 billion tenge have been returned to the state, including 177 billion tenge in monetary terms. All returned funds are directed to socially important purposes. The subjects of the Law "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state" have started implementing a number of projects, including financing rehabilitation and socialisation programmes for needy people, construction of a cultural and educational centre and a sports arena.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the results of the Council of Heads of State session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states in Islamabad.





The President noted the need to intensify the work of the Government to ensure sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy through diversification, support for small and medium-sized businesses, development of innovations in the agro-industrial complex and implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects.