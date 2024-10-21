17.10.2024, 19:34 38691
Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the indicators of socio-economic development at the end of the third quarter of this year, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, measures to diversify the economy have been strengthened. GDP growth for the reporting period as a result of the development of the non-resource sector was 4%. Agriculture (11.4%), construction (10.1%), transport (8%), communications (6.4%), trade (6.3%) and manufacturing (4.8%) showed the greatest growth. The increase in production volumes in the manufacturing industry was recorded in 14 regions.
Foreign trade turnover for January-August this year totalled $91.7 billion, with the share of exports growing by 3.3%. The positive trade balance increased by 34.8% and reached $15.4 billion.
The President was informed that the state budget received 14.9 trillion tenge. Social commitments remain a priority in the structure of expenditures.
In addition, the Head of State was provided with information on the execution of his instructions on the return of illegally acquired assets. Since the beginning of the year, the Commission has approved agreements on the return of assets worth about 450 billion tenge. As of today, assets worth 265 billion tenge have been returned to the state, including 177 billion tenge in monetary terms. All returned funds are directed to socially important purposes. The subjects of the Law "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state" have started implementing a number of projects, including financing rehabilitation and socialisation programmes for needy people, construction of a cultural and educational centre and a sports arena.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the results of the Council of Heads of State session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states in Islamabad.
The President noted the need to intensify the work of the Government to ensure sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy through diversification, support for small and medium-sized businesses, development of innovations in the agro-industrial complex and implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.10.2024, 19:32 24471
Unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs taken under state protection
Tell a friend
The petroglyphs of Kyzyltas (red stone) in Zhetysu region were included in the list of protected historical and cultural sites of local significance, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kyzyltas petroglyphs were discovered in November 2010, in the area of Uitas dacha community. These rock carvings have not been fully studied yet and there is very little information about it, so the dating of this site has also not been identified. It appears that these petroglyphs, like all other petroglyphs across Kazakhstan, date back to the Bronze Age and the beginning of the Iron Age.
In early October local environmentalists initiated a large-scale cleanup campaign to protect the Tasbaka (tortoise) mountain and Kyzyltas petroglyphs. Officials, public activists and eco-volunteers participated in the event.
During the campaign, the activists placed a sign indicating that the unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs were included in the list of protected historical and cultural sites of local significance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 15:38 24001
Kazakhstan actively works on academic hub creation - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the leading foreign universities, the message from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the participants of the Connected-2024 conference reads, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Vice Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova read out the President’s welcoming speech.
The world faces today daunting challenges caused by rapid development of new technologies and artificial intelligence, climate change and energy sources. It is important to enhance cooperation in the field of education, science and innovations for a comprehensive and sustainable development of the countries. For that very reason, Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the world’s prestigious higher education institutions," the message reads.
In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that these steps form a solid basis for increasing Kazakhstan’s scientific and innovative potential.
The Connected-2024 conference will help achieve this goal. I believe that today’s gathering will pave the way for strengthening the international ties between scholars and experts, opening new approaches to the education sphere and human capital development," the President stressed.
The event underway in Astana is devoted to discussing the issues of education, science and innovation, digitalization and ecology. As many as 300 world-famous experts from 60 countries were invited to it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 11:43 23801
23 branches of foreign universities open in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
23 branches of international universities opened in Kazakhstan, Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova told the Connected 2024 international conference underway in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She said Kazakhstan attracts foreign educational establishments to open their branch campuses in Kazakhstan.
The partnership pursues three key goals. The first is to train highly skilled personnel who studied in conformity with international standards. The second is to transfer advanced models of educational programs and learning technologies. The third is to develop science and innovations. I believe we will work together efficiently and achieve the set goals, Tamara Duissenova said.
As earlier reported, the international conference on science, education, innovations, digitalization and ecology kicked off in Astana. It draws the participation of 300 international experts from 60 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 10:31 38856
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting with the participation of individual ministers and regional akims, management of the Baiterek NMH, Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Atameken NCE, as well as business representatives in a number of sectors, primeminister.kz reports.
The main goal is to implement the instructions of the Head of State on diversification of the economy and development of new points of growth.
New approaches of Baiterek Holding to the implementation of pilot projects in various sectors of the economy were considered. Their essence is in simplification and unification of requirements for consideration of investment projects, support of business initiatives from submission of an application to reaching the design capacity.
At the first stage, a number of projects have been considered for the production of foodstuffs, high-metallurgical products and others.
The introduction of a single and simplified procedure for consideration of applications for project financing by the holding company ‘Baiterek’ will increase transparency and efficiency of government support measures for business, as well as provide a positive growth dynamics of domestic products in the domestic market and expand export opportunities.
Prime Minister emphasised the need to reduce administrative costs for the effectiveness of support measures provided to business.
ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Head of the Government emphasised the importance of close work of large enterprises with small and medium-sized businesses. The need for timely conclusion offtake contracts for the purchase of goods, works and services of domestic producers was noted. Thus, support measures should have a positive impact not only on specific entrepreneurs, but in general on Kazakhstan's production.
The Ministry of National Economy together with the interested state bodies, regional Akimats, Baiterek Holding and the Atameken National Chamber was instructed to urgently ensure the transition to a new proactive format of work.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.10.2024, 12:19 24426
Сooperation between Kazakhstan and China in Industrialization and Investments Discussed in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The 21st meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Coordinating Committee for Cooperation in Industrialization and Investment was held. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Development and Reforms of the People's Republic of China Zhao Chenxin. On behalf of the Kazakh side, the meeting was also attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sultan Kinzhakulov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest" Madiyar Sultanbek, and others, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the parties discussed the work done following the committee's 20th meeting and the implementation of priority projects. The meeting participants also considered proposals to change the List of priority projects, further industrialization, and increase the effectiveness of cooperation for 2025.
Speaking with a welcoming speech, A. Kuantyrov noted that Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented new level, as evidenced by mutual visits of heads of state, including the historic visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan in July this year within the framework of the SCO Summit. The level of these visits demonstrates the strategic and comprehensive nature of the interaction between the two countries.
It is worth noting that during the meeting in Astana in July of this year, the heads of our states stressed the need to expand the List of priority industrial and investment cooperation projects. Thus, the Mechanism of dialogue on industrial and investment cooperation initiated 10 years ago continues to play a special role in the new stage of the "golden 30th anniversary" of Kazakh-Chinese relations," - said the Deputy Minister.
In this regard, A. Kuantyrov stressed the importance of Kazakh-Chinese investment cooperation.
China occupies one of the leading positions in gross direct investment in the Kazakh economy. Over the past year and a half alone, several major investment events have been held between our countries, within which 117 commercial documents worth more than 42 billion US dollars have been signed. Today, we are implementing 100 joint investment projects, including 45 projects worth over 14.5 billion US dollars, which, according to the results of the 20th meeting, are included in the List of priority projects. We are witnessing a positive trend in the development of cooperation. Nevertheless, there is significant potential in expanding bilateral cooperation," - noted the Deputy Minister.
Thus, during the meeting, the parties considered creating joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, deep processing, finance, transport, aerospace, and IT. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working to improve industrial and investment cooperation and the quality of the study of investment projects included in the joint List.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2024, 20:59 25676
Land area with water-saving irrigation methods increased by 85.1 thousand ha in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
At the Government session Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said that the total area of irrigated agricultural land in Kazakhstan is 1.9 million hectares, primeminister.kz reports.
Of these, 1 million hectares or 67% of land is irrigated by surface method, 98 thousand hectares or 6.5% - is flooded rice fields, on 397.3 thousand hectares or 26.3% of modern irrigation technologies are used. During the current growing season, about 11.2 billion m3 of water was supplied for irrigation.
As a result, annually about 300 thousand hectares of irrigated lands remain not supplied with water due to excessive losses in irrigation systems. The largest share in the structure of crops under irrigation is occupied by fodder, cereals and legumes, vegetables, root crops and other agricultural crops," Azat Sultanov said.
At the same time, as a long-term solution to save water, the Ministry continues to implement a programme to diversify crops with a focus on reducing water-intensive crops and introducing water-saving technologies.
It is planned to reduce the area of cotton by 36.4 thousand hectares and rice by 14.1 thousand hectares by 2026. Compared to last year, the area of rice has already been reduced by 2.2 thousand hectares and brought to 98.1 thousand hectares, cotton by 10 thousand hectares to 106.4 thousand hectares. At the same time, in Kyzylorda province the rice area was increased by 1.7 thousand hectares due to secondary use of collector water and brought to 85.6 thousand hectares.
Increase of areas with application of water saving technologies allowed to provide growth of crop yields. Thus, in comparison with last year there is an increase in yield of rice by 8 centners/ha, sugar beet by 109 centners/ha, potatoes by 51.5 centners/ha and vegetables by 26.5 centners/ha," Azat Sultanov said.
In accordance with the Head of State's instruction, work is underway to increase the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies. This year the area of irrigated land with water-saving irrigation methods has been increased by 85.1 thousand hectares.
According to the results of the year, the indicator on annual introduction of areas with application of water-saving technologies will be brought up to 150 thousand hectares. To achieve these indicators, the Ministry provides appropriate measures of state and financial support.
Within the framework of investment subsidies, 594 projects worth 33 billion tenge have been financed for 2 years. Also, the implementation of the Programme on crediting projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex through a trusted agent in all areas has been launched. Since this year, irrigation projects have been included in the list of creditable projects with credit terms at 2.5 per cent for up to 10 years," Azat Sultanov added.
Two projects aimed at providing agricultural producers with domestic irrigation system have been implemented. Domestic manufacturers, such as BNK Irrigation and ADAM MANUFACTURING, plan to produce more than 1 thousand units of equipment annually. There are 3 more projects in the pool of investment projects for production of water saving installations.
The Chinese company Vodar is currently implementing a project for the production of sprinkling machines in the FEZ "Chemical Park Taraz". The approximate date of commissioning of the project is scheduled for September 2025. The projected capacity of the enterprise is 1 thousand drum-type machines and 500 circular sprinkling machines.
Turkish company KAZ-AFKO is implementing a project on production of circular irrigation systems in Atyrau region. The capacity of the project is 500 units in the first year with subsequent increase to 1,000 units. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2024.
Also, new companies are showing interest in organising production in the country. In particular, the Turkish company AKPLAS intends to ensure the implementation of the project for the production of irrigation systems together with the social-entrepreneurial corporation ‘Baykonyr’ in Kyzylorda region. The planned date of production launch is the third quarter of 2025.
Thus, the combined efforts of foreign and Kazakh companies will create a solid foundation for sustainable development of the water conservation sector," Azat Sultanov summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2024, 16:57 25851
Subsidies for irrigation of fields with water-saving technologies increase in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the results of the growing season of the current year, primeminister.kz reports.
He reported that this year's irrigation season was successful. Agrarians in the southern regions (Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl region and Zhetisu region) supplied 10.9 km3 of water for regular irrigation. The total irrigated area was more than 1.2 million hectares, i.e. 97 per cent of the total water intake.
At the same time, I note that floods did not affect the southern regions of the country, there in recent years the cycle was low-water and in order to prevent water shortages we have strengthened work on negotiations with neighbouring countries, which have fulfilled all the agreements we have reached," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
According to plans, the Shardara reservoir was expected to receive 3.7 billion m3 of water, but in fact, during the irrigation period this year it received 4.8 billion m3.
In addition, for guaranteed water supply through the Dostyk canal, on 6 June 2024, a tripartite protocol on the operation mode of the Bakhri-Tochik reservoir was signed, according to which the total volume of water supply to the Kazakh part of the Dostyk canal was 491.14 million m3. From 1 June to 30 August, the Dostyk canal delivered 532 million m3 of water to the Kazakh part, which is 41 million m3 more than the schedule.
During the growing season, we managed not only to provide irrigation water to agrarians, but also to send about 1 billion m3 of water to the Northern Aral Sea, which exceeds last year's figures by three times," the minister stressed.
According to the approved schedule of water supply by interstate sources of the Shu and Talas rivers for the irrigation season, Kazakhstan actually received 418 million m3 of water instead of the expected 380 million m3. This is 94.2 million m3 more than last year.
In general, the growing season in the two basins passed without complications, the requests of all agricultural producers were satisfied. The growing season in the Balkhash-Alakol basin was also stable, about 3 km3 of water was taken for regular irrigation. In the other basins, the growing season was at the level of previous years and without risks," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov informed.
To ensure stability during the growing season, preparatory work was started in advance with provincial akimats. The Ministry approved a work plan for the non-vegetation and vegetation period of 2023-2024, which provides for the implementation of external and internal measures.
At the expense of the tariff, repair works were carried out on 230 hydraulic structures and mechanical cleaning of the irrigation network with a total length of 992.9 km was carried out.
To exclude unproductive intermediaries and reduce the tariff burden on farmers during the growing season, it was decided to conclude direct contracts between RSE "Kazvodkhoz" and farmers. This eliminated more than 50 intermediaries, which in turn allowed farmers to receive irrigation water directly from "Kazvodkhoz".
In 2024, branches of RSE "Kazvodkhoz" concluded 24,710 contracts, which exceeds the number of contracts concluded in 2023 by 25 per cent.
To implement the Head of State's instruction, the task to increase the area of application of water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares annually has been set and relevant indicators for each oblast have been provided," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov noted.
For this purpose, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, amendments were made to the rules of investment subsidies, which provides for an increase in the share of reimbursement of farmers' costs from 50% to 80% for the drilling of wells to connect the infrastructure, as well as for the purchase and installation of water-saving technologies. At the same time, 30% is subsidised at the expense of the local budget.
Starting from 2024, when irrigating with the use of water-saving technologies, the amount of subsidies for irrigation water was from 60% to 80%, depending on the cost of the tariff.
At irrigation without application of water-saving technologies the amount of subsidies decreases depending on the tariff from 50% in 2024 to 30% by 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2024, 13:57 38571
Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the results of the growing season. The reports of the Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation, Agriculture, as well as akims of a number of regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
In Kazakhstan, the growing season of the current year passed without water resources deficit. Agrarians were fully provided with irrigation water without crop losses. Southern regions were supplied with 10.9 km3 of water for regular irrigation. In total, on irrigated lands with total area of more than 1.5 million hectares this year agrarians grew cereals, oilseeds, fodder crops, melons, cotton, potatoes, rice, vegetables, sugar beet. Of these, water-saving irrigation technologies were used on 397,300 hectares.
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation emphasised the importance of using water-saving technologies in all spheres of the economy, especially in agriculture. Our country does not possess large water resources. It is very important to use water sparingly, to stimulate in this matter not only the population, but first of all business. Therefore, it is important for the regions to achieve indicators for increasing the area with the use of water-saving technologies," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the regions, which are significantly behind the plan for the introduction of water-saving irrigation technologies, have been named. Thus, Zhambyl region, Karaganda and Atyrau regions underestimated the approved indicators, North-Kazakhstan region, East-Kazakhstan region and Zhetisu did not fulfil the plan. Akimats of these regions were instructed to revise the indicators and take appropriate measures to fulfil them. Kyzylorda oblast was cited as a positive example, where the set plan was exceeded due to improved irrigation efficiency. This practice should be used in other regions, especially in the south of Kazakhstan, emphasised Olzhas Bektenov. Maximum measures should also be taken to apply water-saving technologies and optimise areas of water-intensive crops, rational use of water resources.
Prime Minister stressed the importance of quality negotiations with neighbouring countries on water allocation during the growing season, instructing state bodies and akimats to keep this issue under special control.
The Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture should carry out qualitative preparation for the beginning of the next growing season, with filling of reservoirs and reduction of water losses during the irrigation period.
The Ministry of Agriculture needs to differentiate its functions with the Ministry of Water Resources as soon as possible in terms of increasing the area of irrigated land, subsidising the cost of water supply services to farmers and the costs of investing in water-saving technologies.
It is also important to create new incentive mechanisms for the introduction of water-saving technologies. The relevant instructions have been given to the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources. The task of the state bodies is to increase the area of irrigated land using water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares annually.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.10.2024, 10:31Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 17.10.2024, 19:3438886Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 15.10.2024, 13:57Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results38656Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results 15.10.2024, 16:5726046Subsidies for irrigation of fields with water-saving technologies increase in Kazakhstan 15.10.2024, 20:5925871Land area with water-saving irrigation methods increased by 85.1 thousand ha in Kazakhstan 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry139016Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58138621Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01138591Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat138041Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19132871Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau