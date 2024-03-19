18.03.2024, 11:18 11121
Kazakhstan to repair 55 heat sources and modernize 6,500 km of utility networks
Images | Акорда
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a session on the execution of instructions of the Head of State aimed at improving quality of life which were set at the 3rd sitting of the National Kurultay on March 15, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.
The Head of State instructed to repair 55 existing heat sources and modernize no less than 6,500 km of utility networks. 650 billion tenge of investments will be attracted for that end.
272 billion tenge will be allocated for the commissioning of rental housing with a purchase option that will be increased fourfold. The Government and Otbasy Bank will launch a new soft mortgage program worth 300 billion tenge. During the first year of the program, some 12,000 families will be provided with housing. A record 18 million square meters of housing will be built this year which is 2.5 million square meters more compared to the planned target. The program is open to young families, youth workers, recipients of housing payments, bank depositors, and residents of single-industry cities, district centres and rural settlements.
1 trillion tenge will be allotted for the repair and construction of roads to raise the share of roads in satisfactory condition up to 93%, to create 24,000 new jobs.
The Head of State set a task to increase the gasification of settlements and modernize no less than 1,700 km of networks. It will help provide over 300,000 consumers with gas. 87 settlements instead of the 46 planned will be gasified this year. 195 billion tenge will be channeled for gasification.
Besides, the Government debated measures for further development of the processing industry, transit corridors, entrepreneurship, and IT technologies. The priority is to develop new investment projects with a multiplier effect which will create new workplaces, transfer technology, localize large productions, etc.
No less than 70 planned projects will be commissioned this year. Construction of new railways, logistics centres and warehouses will continue to increase cargo transportation by rail by up to 450 million tons, and up to 316 million tons by road.
The Government will also continue to support the country’s business. 240 billion tenge will be additionally allotted for the development of the agro-industrial complex, and 320 billion tenge to subsidize small and medium-sized businesses.
19.03.2024, 12:40 581
Olzhas Bektenov orders to complete tax and customs information systems integration by year end
The Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of improving tax and customs administration and digitalisation of processes, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in March this year in Kazakhstan were revised procedures for VAT refunds to domestic exporters. Given the change in approaches, the share of confirmations will now be increased, which will be a tangible support for Kazakhstan's commodity producers. This was reported at the Government session by Finance Minister Madi Takiev. According to him, now at the stage of development of the analytical system, which will ensure the efficiency of this procedure. In total, over the past two months, exporters have returned to exporters about half of the total amount of debt.
In 2023, VAT was returned to businesses, with about 600 billion tenge were underpaid by business entities. And this is about 485 companies exporting goods. Thus, working capital was withdrawn from businesses. This is a violation of the rights of entrepreneurs. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance should return the confirmed amounts of VAT, as well as take measures to simplify the refund procedure. At the same time, I instruct to work out mechanisms, when the amounts of VAT refunded are reinvested by business in modernisation and expansion of activities," Prime Minister said.
About 4 trillion additional taxes and customs payments have been received in the republican budget for 5 years due to the measures of administration. The plan for this year includes 1.6 trillion tenge of revenues, which is 173% more than last year's level. To achieve such an ambitious task, the Government is taking a number of measures.
In particular, the criteria of the Risk Management System for assigning tax audits have been revised: now they are carried out using a point selection method. If their number decreases by 16 per cent compared to 2022, tax collection is doubled.
On the instructions of the Head of State, an independent IT audit of all information systems of the State Revenue Committee has been launched in the republic. Based on its results, a new information architecture will be formed.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed to complete its creation, as well as the integration of tax and customs information systems by the end of this year.
Head of the Government dwelt separately on the draft of the new Tax Code being developed, emphasising that it is necessary to take into account the complaints of Kazakhstan citizens received last year and to shift the emphasis on the service model of administration.
The requirements for the new Tax Code are very strict, the approaches presented earlier were deservedly criticised. There are high expectations from society and business from this document. The main thing is that it should be transparent, easy to understand and balanced. At the same time, the development of the Code has been delayed. In this regard, it is necessary to complete this work promptly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan has introduced an electronic queuing system at all checkpoints on the external border and seven points on the internal border (with EAEU member countries). Today it is the only one in Central Asia, which provides transparency and speed of the transport process, minimising the congestion of vehicles.
Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the modernisation and equipping of checkpoints. It is also necessary to fully digitise all processes of tax and customs administration, eliminating direct contact of employees of state revenue authorities with taxpayers and participants of foreign economic activity.
In addition, Prime Minister instructed to introduce a mechanism of mandatory monitoring of the application of tax benefits, establishing counter obligations of business. Benefits should be provided economically justified, based on financial calculations and clear timelines for achieving results.
19.03.2024, 11:37 731
Olzhas Bektenov instructs akimats to improve quality of life for villagers: schools, hospitals and access to water
Images | primeminister.kz
The issue of rural development considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov reported on the current state of rural development. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, today there are 6,256 rural settlements in the country, which are home to 7.6 million residents, or 38.4% of the total population in the country.
In 2019-2023, 5.4 thousand projects were implemented in 1.8 thousand rural settlements for the amount of 524 billion tenge within the framework of the project "Auyl-Yel besigi". In addition, 85 primary health care facilities were built, 1,800 medical equipment units were purchased at a cost of 10.5 billion tenge, and 120 fire stations were set up. A total of 176 villages have been connected to the Internet using Wi-Fi HotSpot technology. Within the framework of the project "With a Diploma to the Village", the amount of budget credit has been increased from 1,500 to 2,500 MRP to attract specialists.
Akims of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy, Almaty region Marat Sultangazin, Abay region Nurlan Urankhayev also made reports on the development of rural areas.
Head of the Government noted that every Kazakhstan citizen wants to live in comfortable conditions and favourable environment. Prime Minister has set a task for akimats to improve the quality of life of villagers in accordance with the System of Regional Standards. It includes a specific list of objects and services that should be in each settlement.
We are step by step reducing the gap between urban and rural areas. And the key factor in this is the availability of certain standards of living and access to services in villages, as well as good roads, medicine and education. Schools and medical centres are the most important facilities in the village. They need to be maintained and repaired," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At the same time, Prime Minister instructed to link the system of standards with other programme documents, including national projects.
The dilapidated condition of schools, unsuitable premises of health care institutions force residents of some villages to travel to other settlements to receive medical and educational services.
There are problems with the quality of drinking water, roads and stability of electricity supply, mobile communication and Internet access in the villages. There are thousands of complaints on these issues. As a result, there is an outflow of rural population. It is necessary to intensify work on the development of social, engineering and transport infrastructure, especially in border areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For the gradual solution of these problems, the Government will continue to work on the transfer of some types of taxes and payments to the budget of rural districts.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of involving business entities in the implementation of infrastructure projects. A positive example in a number of regions was noted. For example, last year in Shubarsu village of Turkestan region a large school was built by an entrepreneur in his native village. In the village of Karaotkel, Akmola region, a kindergarten was built with private funds.
Entrepreneurs support housing construction, road repair, street improvement, organisation of public spaces. There are enough such good examples all over the country. Akimats should intensify work on attracting business in the development of native villages," Prime Minister stressed.
Head of the Government paid special attention to the personnel issue in the villages. Akimats have been instructed to address the issue of their deficit. For this purpose it is necessary to support incoming specialists, especially young ones, including within the framework of the project "With a diploma to the village".
Following the consideration of the issue, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of specific instructions on the implementation of the Concept of Rural Development measures:
- to develop infrastructure in rural settlements, based on the priority of projects and ensuring equal access of villagers to basic services;
- to work on expanding the revenue base of akimats of rural districts to improve the efficiency of rural livelihood issues;
- define specific indicators to assess the work of akimats in attracting extra-budgetary funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in rural areas.
18.03.2024, 20:17 1106
Kazakhstan's anti-inflationary measures to be revised
Images | Depositphotos
On the instructions of the Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov regarding the containment of price growth, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin held an extended meeting with representatives of government agencies and akimats involved in the implementation of a set of measures to control and reduce inflation, primeminister.kz reports.
According to information of Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, implementation of 90 measures of operative and medium-term character is envisaged. They are aimed at increasing production volumes, developing mechanisms for storage and transport of goods, as well as control over pricing, antimonopoly and foreign trade regulation.
In 2023, the implementation of 30 measures was planned. Of these, 25 have been fulfilled, and work continues on five. For 2024, 60 are planned, as of 1 March, five of them have been executed. In addition, the measure on compliance with the aggregate contribution to inflation from tariffs for regulated services of natural monopolies is being implemented on an ongoing basis. In 2023, this indicator amounted to 1.08 percentage points against the established threshold of 1.76. In general, the implementation of a set of measures allowed to reduce the pressure on consumer prices and slow down inflation," the Deputy Minister informed.
In 2023-2029, the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies is implementing a programme "Tariff in exchange for investment", according to which large-scale investments are expected to be attracted for the modernisation of engineering networks of electricity, heat, water and wastewater supply. It also assumes a certain annual increase in tariffs. The projected cumulative contribution to inflation at the end of 2024 will be at the level of 1.57%.
According to the National Bank, pressure on prices is exerted by strong domestic demand, supported by fiscal stimulus and high rates of consumer lending. Exaggerated and unstable inflation expectations of the population play a role.
The task is to enter the inflation corridor of 6-8% in 2024 and every fraction of a per cent increase in its components plays an important role due to the multiplier effect. Inflation is declining, but it is multifactorial. The package of anti-inflationary measures is highly project specific. It should be a flexible document to manage all planned activities in a balanced and operational manner. It is necessary to smooth out spikes and ensure uniformity of inflation growth within a given corridor. The complex adopted in 2022 has played its role, but now it should be updated through the prism of a coordinated policy with an increase in its components. All government agencies together with the National Bank should prepare their proposals for consideration by the Government within two weeks," Serik Zhumangarin said.
18.03.2024, 12:45 7801
Olzhas Bektenov discussed future prospects for increasing oil and gas production with Shell PLC Executive Vice President Peter Costello
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Executive Vice President of Shell PLC Peter Costello, where the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas sector was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
The priority of the Karachaganak expansion project is to maintain oil and condensate production at the level of at least 11 million tonnes per year. For this purpose, the parties will ensure timely commissioning of additional crude gas reinjection compressors. In addition, in order to ensure full operation of the project, the construction of a gas processing plant at Karachaganak with a capacity of 4 billion cubic metres per year at the expense of shareholders is under consideration.
Special attention was paid to the stable operation of the Kashagan field. Over the past year, oil production was 18.77 million tonnes and gas production 11.86 billion m3, gas reinjection was 5.83 billion m3. For the full-scale development of the field, the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan is at the stage of study.
Head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan stressed the priority of increasing the Kazakh content in the implementation of projects, including through the localisation of missing production facilities in Kazakhstan.
Today the share of local content in the works of project operators is at an acceptable level, the share of local content in the procurement of goods is still extremely low. This requires closer co-operation with local manufacturers interested in producing products," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their intention to further develop long-term co-operation. Also, as a result of the discussion, the Local Content Development Programme will be revised in the near future to increase the purchase of goods, works and services in the domestic market.
In addition, the meeting participants noted the positive effect of Shell's social and educational projects in Kazakhstan.
18.03.2024, 10:40 7991
Implementation of large-scale infrastructural initiatives of Head of State launched by Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to improve the quality of life in the country, announced at the third meeting of the National Kurultai "Adal adam - Adal eenbek - Adal tabys" on 15 March this year, primeminister.kz reports.
On the issue of repair and modernisation of the infrastructure of the housing and utilities sector, the President instructed to repair 55 operating heat sources and modernise at least 6,500 km of engineering networks. For these purposes, 650 billion tenge of investments will be attracted.
In order to solve the task of providing citizens with housing, the Government plans to quadruple the volume of commissioning of rental housing with the right to buy for those on the waiting list, including socially vulnerable segments of the population. An additional 272 billion tenge will be allocated for this purpose. On the instructions of the Head of State Otbasy Bank will launch a new preferential programme with the allocation of mortgage loans to the amount of 300 billion tenge. The new programme will be open to working youth, young families, recipients of housing payments, bank depositors, residents of single-industry towns, district centres and rural settlements, including those on waiting lists for housing without savings requirements. In the first year, the new programme is expected to provide additional housing for 12,000 families in need of housing. Overall, a record 18 million square metres of housing will be built this year, which is 2.5 million square metres more than previously planned annual figures.
As for the development of the country's road network. In order to cover the 12,000 kilometres of roads designated by the President, the Government has planned to repair and build 2,500 kilometres of road surface in addition to the current works. About 1 trillion tenge of investments will be allocated for these purposes. This will make it possible to increase the share of republican roads in good and satisfactory condition to 93 per cent, as well as to create 24,000 additional jobs.
In order to increase the level of gasification of settlements, the Head of State has set a task to modernise at least 1.7 thousand km of networks. This will ensure access of more than 300,000 citizens to blue fuel. In this regard, the Government will gasify 87 settlements this year instead of 46 planned. Thus, more than 63 thousand people will be provided with gas by accelerated measures, i.e. the coverage will be almost doubled. 195 billion tenge will be allocated for these purposes.
Prime Minister instructed to submit schedules of financing of projects with further daily control of their timely implementation by 1 April this year.
We must ensure timely implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives of the President. I instruct each minister and akim, the management of national companies to monitor the work on a daily basis. Residents should feel real changes. Full return and result will be an indicator of our effectiveness," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Along with this, the meeting considered measures for further development of manufacturing industry, transit corridors, entrepreneurship and IT-technologies. The priority task is new investment projects that create a multiplier effect in the form of new jobs, transfer of advanced technologies and competencies, localisation of large production facilities, creation of high value-added clusters and others.
At least 70 planned projects will be commissioned this year. In order to develop the manufacturing industry, additional measures will also be developed to increase the load of domestic enterprises to an average of 65 per cent.
In order to develop transit corridors and increase the volume of freight traffic by all types of transport, construction of new railways, logistics centres and warehouses will continue. Thus, it is planned to increase the volume of cargo transportation by rail to 450 million tonnes and by road to 316 million tonnes, as well as transit transportation to 30 million tonnes, including the volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route at the level of 4.2 million tonnes.
The government will continue to support domestic business. An additional 240 billion tenge will be allocated for the development of the agro-industrial complex, and up to 320 billion tenge will be allocated to subsidise SME projects. To attract investors, the territories of 12 special economic and industrial zones will be provided with the necessary infrastructure. KZT 160bn will be allocated for these purposes. Also, the creation of 8 new small industrial zones for a total of 30 billion tenge will be accelerated through the mechanism of "industrial mortgage".
In the sphere of information and communication services, growth is expected to be at least 10% and will be ensured, including by increasing exports of IT services to $600 million.
15.03.2024, 15:52 10526
Water supply will be accessible for 97.8% of the rural population by the end of the year
Images | Depositphotos
At the meeting of the board of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, it was stated that the directive from the head of state to ensure 100% of the population has access to drinking water by the end of 2025 is under special control. By the end of last year, access to water supply services was at 98.9% in cities (2022 - 98.4%) and 96.6% in rural areas (2021 - 94.8%), press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Out of 6,256 Kazakhstani villages, 5,130 have been provided with water supply services. The remaining 1,126 villages are planned to be supplied with water by the end of 2025, including 317 villages with centralized water supply and 809 with modular water treatment units. Out of 89 cities, 65 are fully provided with water supply services. By the end of 2025, the plan is to cover the remaining 24 cities, including five cities this year.
This year, 218 billion tenge from the national budget is allocated for the implementation of water supply and sewage system development projects. These funds are planned to extend water supply services to 99.5% of the urban and 97.8% of the rural population.
Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure the population has access to quality utility services by reducing the wear and tear of heating, water supply, and sewage networks. Last year, 2.8 thousand km of heating, water supply, and sewage networks were built and modernized with funds from the national budget.
In 2023, approximately 336 km of heating networks were repaired and constructed at a total cost of 175.5 billion tenge, funded by the national and local budgets, investments, and enterprises' own resources. This year, 131.5 billion tenge is allocated for the modernization of 220 km of heating networks.
14.03.2024, 19:00 35461
Kazakhstan to construct new railways worth $15bn
The country is to build 4.7 thousand km of railways before 2030, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
For further development of transport and transit potential and modernization of transport infrastructure, it is planned to launch a phased realization of new projects spanning 4.7 thousand km in a period from 2024 to 2030. The estimated cost of the projects is 15 billion US dollars and they are slated for realization in three phases, the transport ministry of the country said in its response to an official inquiry of the News Agency.
According to the ministry, the stage one is to begin starting from 2024, which provides for construction of railways en route Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan (208km), Aktobe-Kyzylorda (742km), Karaganda-Zhezkazgan (513km), and bypass railway of Saryagash town (102km).
The stage second set to be completed before 2026 includes construction works on 86km of Atyrau-Dossor railway, 830km of Astana-Kostanay railway, 320km of Atyrau-Uralsk railway, and 30km of bypass railway of Turkestan city.
The stage three provides for modernization of the remaining 1,434km railways after 2026.
14.03.2024, 18:43 35691
President Tokayev briefed on return of illegally acquired assets from abroad
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov with the latter reporting on the state of law and order in Kazakhstan as well as the results of work of the Prosecutor General’s Office in priority areas, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his report, Prosecutor General Assylov touched upon the results of international cooperation in terms of legal assistance and search for fugitives hiding abroad. According to him, fugitives in some high-profile cases have already been detained and returned to Kazakhstan.
The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that Kazakhstan had reached common understanding with a number of international organizations, namely the Council of Europe, Interpol, the OECD, and the OSCE in terms of return of illegally acquired assets.
Berik Assylov also revealed that 220 investors who channeled 2.7 trillion tenge worth of investment in Kazakhstan’s economy had been provided with legal assistance. That helped raise the level of credibility of foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s institutes of state power.
On top of that, the Prosecutor General briefed the President on crime rate in the country and the steps taken to ensure constitutional rights of citizens.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Berik Assylov to take further steps to ensure the strengthening of law and order in the country, protection of citizens, including entrepreneurs. The Prosecutor General’s Office was urged to use a wide spectrum of advanced technologies in search for illegally acquired assets abroad.
