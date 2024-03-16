14.03.2024, 17:06 6476
Kazakhstani peacekeepers ready to leave for Golan Heights
Images | Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
A ceremony of seeing off the peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan leaving for the Golan Heights was held at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The military servicemen of the country’s Armed Forces are ready to fulfill the UN mission on the disputed territory of the Middle East under the flag of Kazakhstan.
The first group of the military servicemen will leave today for Damascus for a period of one year, after which the Ministry of Defense will rotate them.
The transfer of forces will be implemented in three stages. The Defense Ministry will have to deliver personnel, military equipment and weapons to the new location.
Upon arrival in the Syrian capital, the servicemen will head to one of the most unstable regions in the world - the Golan Heights. This is a disputed territory, controlled mostly by Israel, while 600 square kilometers in the eastern part remains under Syria’s control.
The peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights began in the middle of 70s of the last century. The main task here is to reduce escalation in the region.
This work will be carried out by the Kazakh contingent, who will monitor the presence of Israel and Syria on the ground. The contingent will also patrol the area, serve at checkpoints and will provide assistance to the civilians.
The first peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan includes 139 servicemen, who have passed a tough selection. Among them are seven women - snipers, medical workers and cooks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.03.2024, 19:00 6341
Kazakhstan to construct new railways worth $15bn
Tell a friend
The country is to build 4.7 thousand km of railways before 2030, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
For further development of transport and transit potential and modernization of transport infrastructure, it is planned to launch a phased realization of new projects spanning 4.7 thousand km in a period from 2024 to 2030. The estimated cost of the projects is 15 billion US dollars and they are slated for realization in three phases, the transport ministry of the country said in its response to an official inquiry of the News Agency.
According to the ministry, the stage one is to begin starting from 2024, which provides for construction of railways en route Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan (208km), Aktobe-Kyzylorda (742km), Karaganda-Zhezkazgan (513km), and bypass railway of Saryagash town (102km).
The stage second set to be completed before 2026 includes construction works on 86km of Atyrau-Dossor railway, 830km of Astana-Kostanay railway, 320km of Atyrau-Uralsk railway, and 30km of bypass railway of Turkestan city.
The stage three provides for modernization of the remaining 1,434km railways after 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2024, 18:43 6671
President Tokayev briefed on return of illegally acquired assets from abroad
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov with the latter reporting on the state of law and order in Kazakhstan as well as the results of work of the Prosecutor General’s Office in priority areas, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his report, Prosecutor General Assylov touched upon the results of international cooperation in terms of legal assistance and search for fugitives hiding abroad. According to him, fugitives in some high-profile cases have already been detained and returned to Kazakhstan.
The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that Kazakhstan had reached common understanding with a number of international organizations, namely the Council of Europe, Interpol, the OECD, and the OSCE in terms of return of illegally acquired assets.
Berik Assylov also revealed that 220 investors who channeled 2.7 trillion tenge worth of investment in Kazakhstan’s economy had been provided with legal assistance. That helped raise the level of credibility of foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s institutes of state power.
On top of that, the Prosecutor General briefed the President on crime rate in the country and the steps taken to ensure constitutional rights of citizens.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Berik Assylov to take further steps to ensure the strengthening of law and order in the country, protection of citizens, including entrepreneurs. The Prosecutor General’s Office was urged to use a wide spectrum of advanced technologies in search for illegally acquired assets abroad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2024, 16:24 12166
Implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention Discussed in Almaty
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Issues of implementation of the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and its further strengthening were the main topics of discussion at the regional workshop held in the UN Plaza building. The event, organized by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with support of the European Union, was attended by national coordinators on BTWC issues from the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to exchange information and best practices regarding the improvement of legislation and national action plans, as well as the preparation and presentation of information on the implementation of confidence-building measures - a key mechanism for ensuring transparency in the biosafety practices of States Parties to the Convention.
Representatives of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs thanked Kazakhstan for the opportunity to organize a training course in Almaty and the representatives of relevant government agencies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for participation in the event, and emphasized the critical importance of comprehensive and active implementation of the Convention at the national level. National contact points play a key role in this regard.
Representatives of Kazakhstan drew attention to the strict fulfillment by Kazakhstan of its obligations under the BTWC. It was noted that the priority issue for our country in the field of biological safety is the implementation of the initiative to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS). Kazakhstan shares the belief in the need for active cooperation to ensure the use of the latest achievements of biotechnology for peaceful purposes. The IABS will ensure control over the development of science and technology in areas related to the BTWC.
UN and national experts noted the active role of Kazakhstan in strengthening the Convention and promoting the IABS initiative widely discussed within the BTWC Working Group in Geneva, which also arouses support and interest in further discussion among many countries.
At a separate panel session, Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing the BTWC was presented. General Director of the National Scientific Center for Particularly Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbayev, Zaure Zhumadilova, described the mechanism for preparing annual reports on confidence-building measures, measures adopted in the field of biological safety and the activities of the Central Reference Laboratory, which carries out its research in strict accordance with the BTWC and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Biological Safety".
As part of the event, the workshop’s participants visited the Central Reference Laboratory located in Almaty and learned about the activities of the flagship institution of the Kazakh biotechnological complex. CRL’s mission is to ensure the biological safety of the country, develop and implement the scientific basis for monitoring, prevention, and assess the risk of infection with highly dangerous diseases to prevent and reduce their spread in people and animals. Experts in the field of biosafety positively assessed the activities of the laboratory and the developments of Kazakh scientists, which are fully funded from the republican budget.
For reference: The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction was opened for signature in 1972 and entered into force in 1975. The BTWC is one of the key pillars of the international community's efforts to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
In September 2020, at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to create the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS), to prevent the spread of biological (bacteriological) and toxin weapons, encourage broad and inclusive international cooperation on research and development of measures to combat dangerous pathogens, establish systems of verification and assurance so that programs and developments in the biological field will not be used for military purposes, thereby improving international norms and institutionalizing the BTWC regime.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2024, 13:03 12546
Olzhas Bektenov notes preservation of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum's historical appearance important
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Turkestan region visited the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui, where he familiarised himself with the progress of execution of the Head of State's instruction to ensure the preservation of a unique architectural monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site, primeminister.kz reports.
Yassawi Mausoleum is part of the architectural and historical complex of Turkestan, which is annually visited by more than 1 million people. The works on preservation of the mausoleum's proper condition are conditioned by the impact of natural conditions and aimed at ensuring the preservation of the unique architectural monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Reconstruction has been underway since last August. To date, sensors to measure the impact of the external environment and climatic factors have been installed in the mausoleum.
Scientific and restoration repair works continue. Head of the Government noted the importance of the ongoing work to preserve the cultural monument.
The mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui is a precious heritage not only of the Kazakh people, but also of all mankind. The Head of State has instructed to preserve its historical appearance. This is our common task. The condition of the mausoleum should be kept under special control," Olzhas Bektenov said and emphasised that the Government would provide all measures to support the works being carried out.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2024, 12:11 12336
Astana Hosts CICA Special Working Group Meeting
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Online meeting of the Special Working Group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held under the chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting, member states reviewed the draft Memorandum on the Creation of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities of the CICA Member States, the outcome document of the Conference on Environmental Issues, as well as the Action Plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum for 2024.
Moreover, participants discussed the prospects for establishing cooperation of the CICA with such United Nations structures as the UN Counter-Terrorism Office and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). They were also briefed on the progress of concepts and coordination in priority areas.
Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended to the CICA Senior Officials Committee to make decision upon the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on 14 March 2024 in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2024, 19:02 15286
Over 40 major projects with foreign participation to launch in Kazakhstan in 2024
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakh Invest JSC, which reviewed the current activities of the national company and plans for future work, primeminister.kz reports.
Currently, Kazakh Invest supports 200 projects worth $27.3 billion with the creation of 68,800 jobs. More than 40 projects with foreign participation are expected to be launched this year.
One of the most significant is the medical equipment manufacturing facility of the American company GE Healthcare in Astana. The project will localise the production of ultrasound and CT machines. This will make it possible not only to supply Kazakhstan's hospitals, but also to establish exports to other countries in the future. In addition, the company plans to organise educational programmes to improve the qualifications of staff of the republic's healthcare system.
Along with this, Swiss company Roche will launch production of anticancer drugs in Almaty with further prospects of export.
Austrian company Lasselsberger will localise in Astana the production of ceramic tiles, dry building mixes and construction adhesive. The opening of the new plant will create more than 200 jobs and reduce the import dependence of the Kazakhstani market for these products.
On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, in further work Kazakh Invest will focus on attracting investors in promising projects on deep grain processing, production of demanded types of plastics, localisation of oil and gas equipment and other products with high added value.
The Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of the economy to $450bn by 2029. At least $150bn of foreign investment must be attracted during this period. In this regard, every effort should be made to find and attract major investors to our country. Bold and non-standard solutions are needed," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2024, 11:55 15446
37 new solid waste treatment plants to be launched in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The issue of construction of solid waste processing plants in major cities was considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reminded that the Government approved a mechanism of preferential financing of projects in the field of waste management. This applies to the purchase of rubbish trucks, the launch of sorting lines and processing facilities. Financing is provided through the Industrial Development Fund with an interest rate of 3 per cent and a loan term from 3 to 15 years.
To date, 94 projects have been selected for more than 232 billion tenge. Their implementation will allow to set up production of paving stones, manholes, bins, glass containers, stretch film and other consumer goods.
Twenty-one projects for the construction and modernisation of sorting lines with a capacity of more than 3 million tonnes per year have also been worked out with the regions. The projects will make it possible to increase the capacity of sorting lines from the current 1.7 million tonnes to 4.7 million tonnes, as well as to cover cities and large towns in all regions of the country.
In terms of municipal solid waste processing, it is planned to build 37 new plants and modernise 8 existing ones with a total capacity of over 1.2 million tonnes per year. This will make it possible to increase the volume of processing to 1.4 million tonnes per year.
Akim of Zhetisu region Beybit Issabayev and Akim of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev informed about the implementation of relevant infrastructure projects in the regions.
Chairman of the Board of the Association of Packers of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Aubakirov also made a report on the creation of new and modernisation of existing processing facilities at the meeting.
As Prime Minister noted, in many regions of the country has not yet managed to organise effective collection and removal, sorting and processing of municipal waste. Unauthorised dumps are formed everywhere, issues of their liquidation are not timely solved.
As international experience shows, developed countries return secondary raw materials to economic turnover based on the principle of a closed-cycle economy. We continue, in simple terms, to bury rubbish in the ground, or even leave it on the surface. This makes a very unsightly picture around the settlements and does not meet sanitary and environmental standards," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, the issues of utilisation and processing of food waste, which is no less dangerous, have not been resolved. In this regard, it is necessary to develop mechanisms of utilisation from collection to processing.
The Ministry and the regions have delayed this work. The main share of enterprises is engaged only in collection of recyclable materials, their pressing and further realisation, as a rule, abroad. There are few enterprises that process waste and produce final products," Head of the Government pointed out.
As an example, he voiced that in North Kazakhstan region company "Rainbow" recycles waste polyethylene and paper, produces various consumer goods. In Shymkent, Eurocrystal recycles glass and produces glass containers.
In Almaty region, KZ recycling produces paper products from waste paper. And in Kyzylorda region each district is working out its own project on waste recycling.
At the same time, Prime Minister pointed out that in Atyrau region, Aktobe region and Abay region for a long time could not launch a waste sorting line.
In general, Olzhas Bektenov noted that all over the world recycling of rubbish is a profitable business and Kazakhstan should not lag behind in this direction.
We need to introduce effective mechanisms of economic incentives for enterprises in the implementation of such projects. In addition, projects on processing and sorting of municipal waste will be financed at a favourable rate of 3% for 15 years through the Industry Development Fund," the Prime Minister announced.
He added that the mechanism of the Programme of payments to enterprises that collect, transport and process waste (EcoKoldau) has also been restarted.
A clear system of waste management will give not only economic and environmental effects, but will also contribute to the opening of enterprises, attract new technologies, create jobs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Based on this, Prime Minister instructed to develop additional mechanisms to attract investors in the sphere of waste processing, to take measures for accelerated consideration of applications for relevant infrastructure projects and to ensure support of each of them until full commissioning. Prime Minister instructed to accelerate the commissioning of all initiated projects in this area.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2024, 20:23 27476
Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Following the talks between Kazakh and Azeri leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, a number of documents were signed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The documents signed by the members of official delegations as follow:
1. Decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;
2. Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Azerbaijan Republic on the mutual recognition of professional diplomas of crew members of sea vessels;
3. Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic on cooperation in the field of education as of April 3, 2017, regarding the allocation of places for doctoral studies;
4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;
5. Action plan between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024-2025;
6. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH);
7. Agreement on a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;
8. Memorandum of strategic cooperation in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;
9. Memorandum of cooperation between the Republican State Institution Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
10. Memorandum of cooperation between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund ‘Damu’ of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
11. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Atyrau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the head of the Executive Power of the city of Shirvan (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;
12. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Aktau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the chief executive of the city of Sumgait (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;
13. Roadmap for the implementation of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the ‘Damu’ Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;
14. Memorandum of understanding in the field of information security between State Technical Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Special Communications and Information Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.03.2024, 22:12Two bear cubs born in Almaty zoo 11.03.2024, 17:0431416Investment Attractiveness of Kazakhstan Presented in Brussels 11.03.2024, 18:0731246Kazakhstan and Malaysia Explore Prospects in Logistics to Enhance Trade 11.03.2024, 20:2327516Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country 11.03.2024, 16:1424611Development of renewable energy sources is a demand of the times 11.03.2024, 13:1824476Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan 15.02.2024, 08:44105611President addressed the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar 16.02.2024, 09:2691946COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty 20.02.2024, 20:1091691Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with the President of Serbia 20.02.2024, 17:1585136Domestic abuse is one of leading causes of divorces in Kazakhstan 26.02.2024, 16:37KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF83251KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF