Olzhas Bektenov inspects construction of houses for flood victims in west regions

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is on a working trip to the west of the country. The main purpose is to check the progress of fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State on providing the victims of floods with housing, primeminister.kz reports.





Attention is mainly paid to villages and settlements of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, where there was noted lagging behind schedule of works (meeting on restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods under the chairmanship of Prime Minister on July 17 this year).





In West Kazakhstan region Head of the Government visited Podstepnoye village of Terekta district, Derkul settlement and "Zhuldyz" microdistrict in Uralsk, where a total of about 400 houses are under construction. During the inspection, the pace of work and the timing of readiness of the housing infrastructure for occupancy were assessed, taking into account the upcoming cold season.





In Podstepnoye village of Terekta district 106 3-room residential houses are under construction. The works were started in May this year. As of today the foundation is fully completed, 43 houses are at the stage of wall construction, 62 houses are at the stage of roofing. 8 contracting organizations, about 330 people and 56 units of equipment are involved in the works. Commissioning is scheduled for mid-August.





In Derkul settlement 103 houses are being built on new plots. At the moment the foundation works are fully completed, 24 objects are at the stage of internal finishing. 5 contracting organizations are involved. Completion of works is planned for September of the current year.





In "Zhuldyz" microdistrict of Uralsk city 191 objects are being built in a new place. For timely delivery of housing 17 contracting organizations have been involved in the works. Today the foundation of all houses has been poured, 178 houses are being built, 49 objects are at the stage of roofing.





Prime Minister emphasized the need for strict control of works for timely provision of new housing to those affected by floods.





The region must gain the necessary momentum. The task of providing quality, safe and comfortable housing is a key priority of the Government. Control will be strengthened at all construction sites. There are a large number of families in the region, who are living in temporary places while waiting for housing. We need to speed up construction work, to switch to 2-3 shift mode. I instruct to ensure full mobilization," Olzhas Bektenov said.





In addition, instructions have been given to restore engineering networks, road and social infrastructure. In the built-up areas it is necessary to provide in advance for the accompanying infrastructure and landscaping. Comfort schools" for 1500 places are being built near the new residential areas. According to the Akimat of the region, the work will be completed in the fall of this year.





For reference: The Government continues to eliminate the consequences of floods and provide all possible assistance to the affected citizens. More than 70 thousand people have returned to their homes. In the affected regions 100% of residential houses have been inspected. Compensations for the repair and restoration of housing were received by 7,823 families for a total of 44.2 billion tenge. 3,987 families have moved into new houses and apartments to replace the destroyed housing. Construction of 2,578 houses is under way. 34,023 families received a lump-sum payment of 100 monthly installments totaling over 12.5 billion tenge. 20,913 families received additional compensation for the purchase of lost necessities up to 150 monthly installments totaling 9.5 billion tenge. The amount of state aid for fallen livestock exceeded 2.8 billion tenge. 252 applications of SMEs were considered and approved for reimbursement of damages to affected businesses for a total amount of about 1.5 billion tenge.