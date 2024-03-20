Olzhas Bektenov instructs akimats to improve quality of life for villagers: schools, hospitals and access to water

Images | primeminister.kz

The issue of rural development considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov reported on the current state of rural development. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, today there are 6,256 rural settlements in the country, which are home to 7.6 million residents, or 38.4% of the total population in the country.





In 2019-2023, 5.4 thousand projects were implemented in 1.8 thousand rural settlements for the amount of 524 billion tenge within the framework of the project "Auyl-Yel besigi". In addition, 85 primary health care facilities were built, 1,800 medical equipment units were purchased at a cost of 10.5 billion tenge, and 120 fire stations were set up. A total of 176 villages have been connected to the Internet using Wi-Fi HotSpot technology. Within the framework of the project "With a Diploma to the Village", the amount of budget credit has been increased from 1,500 to 2,500 MRP to attract specialists.





Akims of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy, Almaty region Marat Sultangazin, Abay region Nurlan Urankhayev also made reports on the development of rural areas.





Head of the Government noted that every Kazakhstan citizen wants to live in comfortable conditions and favourable environment. Prime Minister has set a task for akimats to improve the quality of life of villagers in accordance with the System of Regional Standards. It includes a specific list of objects and services that should be in each settlement.





We are step by step reducing the gap between urban and rural areas. And the key factor in this is the availability of certain standards of living and access to services in villages, as well as good roads, medicine and education. Schools and medical centres are the most important facilities in the village. They need to be maintained and repaired," Olzhas Bektenov said.





At the same time, Prime Minister instructed to link the system of standards with other programme documents, including national projects.





The dilapidated condition of schools, unsuitable premises of health care institutions force residents of some villages to travel to other settlements to receive medical and educational services.





There are problems with the quality of drinking water, roads and stability of electricity supply, mobile communication and Internet access in the villages. There are thousands of complaints on these issues. As a result, there is an outflow of rural population. It is necessary to intensify work on the development of social, engineering and transport infrastructure, especially in border areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.





For the gradual solution of these problems, the Government will continue to work on the transfer of some types of taxes and payments to the budget of rural districts.





At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of involving business entities in the implementation of infrastructure projects. A positive example in a number of regions was noted. For example, last year in Shubarsu village of Turkestan region a large school was built by an entrepreneur in his native village. In the village of Karaotkel, Akmola region, a kindergarten was built with private funds.





Entrepreneurs support housing construction, road repair, street improvement, organisation of public spaces. There are enough such good examples all over the country. Akimats should intensify work on attracting business in the development of native villages," Prime Minister stressed.





Head of the Government paid special attention to the personnel issue in the villages. Akimats have been instructed to address the issue of their deficit. For this purpose it is necessary to support incoming specialists, especially young ones, including within the framework of the project "With a diploma to the village".





Following the consideration of the issue, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of specific instructions on the implementation of the Concept of Rural Development measures:





to develop infrastructure in rural settlements, based on the priority of projects and ensuring equal access of villagers to basic services;

to work on expanding the revenue base of akimats of rural districts to improve the efficiency of rural livelihood issues;

define specific indicators to assess the work of akimats in attracting extra-budgetary funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in rural areas.