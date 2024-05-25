24.05.2024, 18:09 4096
President Tokayev highlights role of middle powers in global agenda in Singapore
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his lecture ‘Kazakhstan and the role of middle powers: promoting security, stability and sustainable development’ in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of his state visit, Head of State Tokayev addressed the 46th Singapore lecture, offering his vision of the role of middle powers in ensuring global security, stability and sustainable development.
Singapore lectures conducted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute since 1980 serve as a unique opportunity for academic circles, politicians, diplomats and young scholars to hear firsthand views of heads of states and prominent world politicians.
Welcoming those present in the event, Tokayev noted that Singapore left a special mark in his biography.
I worked here as a young diplomat many decades ago and I’m glad to come back to see firsthand how your country continues to achieve great success. Indeed, the remarkable economic changes of Singapore undertaken under visionary leadership of its founding father Lee Kuan Yew is a prime example of successful state building and economic growth. Your country inspires Kazakhstan to choose its own path toward progress and prosperity. It’s clear that the invaluable experience I gained during may stay in Singapore influenced my vision of the future of Kazakhstan in this rapidly changing world, said the Kazakh leader.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.05.2024, 12:55 9701
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 350 families provided with new housing
Images | Akimat of Aktobe region
Tell a friend
The Government of Kazakhstan has reported the commencement of compensation for flood-affected citizens, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, 29,625 families have received a lump-sum payment of 100 MCI, totaling more than 10.7 billion tenge with only 30,912 applications received. The work has been fully completed in Kostanay, Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in Abai and Ulytau regions. In the Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions, the aforementioned work is ongoing.
In the affected regions, the damage assessment of 8,863 objects has been completed.
A total of 356 families have received a new accommodation, while construction of 1,472 houses is underway. A sum of over 5.2 billion tenge has been allocated for the repair of 1,389 houses. Additionally, 3,804 families have received compensation for material damage amounting to 657 million tenge.
The amount of reimbursement for dead livestock has reached 1.6 billion tenge.
The restitution for damage continues and is being managed effectively.
As previously reported, the public fund "Qazaqstan Halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims.
It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions. On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house.
It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2024, 17:43 13371
Kazakhstan to set up state nature reserve to protect Caspian seals
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to set up state nature reserve in the waters of the Caspian Sea and in the territories of Mangistau and Atyrau regions to conserve the population of the Caspian seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
An appropriate draft decree has been published on legalacts.egov.kz web-portal.
The Government of Kazakhstan tasked the Fishing Industry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture to define the borders of the state nature reserve on the maps and on site.
As per the document, the state nature reserve will be financed from the national budget.
Caspian seal has been included in the list of rare and endangered species of animals.
According to Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, for breeding, Caspian seals need ice cover which forms only in the Kazakh and Russian sectors of the Northern Caspian Sea.
Thus, the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea plays an important role in conservation of this species," the Minister explained.
The draft decree is available for discussion until June5. The document entered into force on May 1, 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2024, 09:27 13571
Over 9.7 billion tenge allocated by Government for human papillomavirus vaccine procurement
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Government has allocated funds from the reserve for the purchase of vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV), which will allow the introduction of appropriate vaccination in Kazakhstan. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Funds in the amount of more than 9.7 billion tenge will be transferred to the budgets of regions, cities of republican significance and the capital in the form of targeted current transfers for the purchase of more than 351 thousand doses of vaccine.
Cervical cancer (CRC), caused by the human papilloma virus, is one of the most common types of cancer in the world accounting for up to 13.1% of all cases. About 300,000 women die from it every year. In Kazakhstan, HCV ranks second in prevalence among other types of cancer in women of all ages. Every year about 1,900 new cases are registered in the country, and more than 600 women die from this pathology.
The only method to combat HPV and the development of cancer is vaccination. In accordance with the National Vaccination Calendar of the Republic of Kazakhstan and taking into account the WHO recommendation, HPV vaccination will be administered to girls 11 years old twice with an interval of 6 months. At the same time, Kazakhstan will use a quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against the most oncogenic types of HPV (6, 11, 16, 18).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2024, 08:24 13826
In upcoming season, 3 thousand children planned to recuperate in 10 thousand camps
Tell a friend
The Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova also spoke during the Government session on the completion of the 2023-2024 school year and the organisation of recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays, primeminister.kz reports.
Today, schoolchildren make up 19 per cent of the total population of Kazakhstan and more than 57 per cent of the total child population of the country. In this regard, prevention, timely accessible medical care and health improvement of schoolchildren are one of the most important tasks of the country's health care system.
There are more than 7 thousand schools in the country. Each school is assigned to a polyclinic serving the given territory. The staffing level of school nurses is 90 per cent," Akmaral Alnazarova informed.
Taking into account that the school year is coming to an end, it should be noted the importance of quality health improvement activities for children until the next school year. Preventive examinations of children up to 17 years of age are carried out annually at the PHC level.
At the end of 2023, 5.5 million school-age children were covered by preventive examinations, of which 515,000 had various diseases detected and 210,000 were taken on a dispensary register. In the structure of morbidity among children, the first place is occupied by diseases of the digestive system (9.7%), the second place by diseases of the nervous system (9.1%) and the third place by eye diseases (8.3%)," the Minister said.
In the coming season, children's health improvement is planned to be carried out in 10 thousand camps. The Minister noted that for full and quality health improvement works before the start of the season it is necessary to obtain a certificate confirming the compliance of children's camps with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Based on the experience of last year, the need for timely work on obtaining permission to open a camp is determined. Thus, in 2023, 10 per cent of permit applications were rejected due to the identification of deficiencies.
In addition, in the course of control over the activities of recreational organisations, many violations of the established requirements were revealed, including 16 camps that operated without permits.
Therefore, during the preparatory work for the current season, specific specialists were assigned to each camp by the owners of out-of-town camps as part of the measures to obtain a sanitary-epidemiological conclusion. To date, 163 out of 182 planned camps have been consulted, 45 seasonal camps have been monitored.
In addition, the management of summer recreational organisations has held more than 100 training seminars, published 83 materials to explain the requirements for recreational organisations.
The Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee has organised a hotline, which can be contacted verbally or in writing in case of complaints about the work of summer recreation organisations," the head of the department informed.
In the regions it is necessary to speed up the work and already at the preparatory stage before the start of the season to ensure the following:
- completion of repair and renovation work on buildings;
- cleaning and landscaping;
- staff training;
- obtaining a BMS before the children arrive.
During the period of organisation of summer recreation, parents' actions when choosing a camp are no less important.
We recommend parents to use information about out-of-town camps that have received an opinion, posted on the website of the Ministry, as well as on the websites of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control and its territorial departments. Compliance with the established requirements will ensure safe holidays for children in the coming season," Akmaral Alnazarova summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2024, 12:22 41501
"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims, Kazinforms News Agency reports.
Bolat Zhamishev, chairman of the public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna," indicated that the fund allocates approximately 16 billion tenge for the construction of houses in rural areas.
As he mentioned in an interview, the fund has provided 10 billion tenge for the construction of new houses for those who lost their homes as a result of floods that gripped several regions of Kazakhstan. Additionally, approximately six billion tenge has been raised thanks to generous donations from businesses and the population.
He went on to say that memorandums have been concluded with the akimats of six regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan.
Mr. Zhamishev also underlined the importance of the imminent signing of a tripartite agreement between the fund, the akimat, and the construction company.
It is estimated that approximately 600 houses will be constructed with the fund's financial assistance, with an average of 100 houses to be built in each region. The houses are relatively modest in size, with an area of approximately 80 square meters.
Construction has already begun in a neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. We anticipate that the houses will be ready in approximately one month. We are still considering locations that are not currently at risk of flooding. House construction has also begun in villages in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region," he said.
Furthermore, he indicated that in four regions of the country, houses will be constructed in rural areas, while in the North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, they will be erected in the cities of Kulsary and Petropavlovsk.
It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions.
Bolat Zhamishev indicated that the fund had recently received 1 million euros from the Serbian government for the construction of houses in flood-hit regions. Additionally, other foreign companies had allocated funds as well.
The majority of the fund's financial resources have been derived from Kazakhstani businessmen. It has been emphasized that the fund is not the sole entity collecting financial means for flood victims. There are other foundations under the auspices of akimats and the government.
It has been revealed that the houses to be constructed for flood-affected Kazakhstani citizens have been identified.
Additionally, it was disclosed that the city of Kulsary will commence construction of 150 residences for individuals adversely affected by the floods. The akimat presented a preliminary design.
Akim of Pavlodar region Asain Baykhanov recently stated that five families in the village of Zhalauly, which was affected by floods, will be provided with houses that are currently under construction, in July.
On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house. The houses will be constructed on an elevated area that was selected with the input of local residents in mind.
Furthermore, plots for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas have been identified in western Kazakhstan. 200 housebuilding for flood victims in the North Kazakhstan region has commenced as well.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2024, 10:16 41651
First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
During his working trip to Turkestan region, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited the construction site of Kazakhstan's largest fattening site for 50,000 cattle, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is implemented in Arys by Turkestan Agro.kz. At the first stage already this year will be purchased 15 thousand heads, in 2025-2026 will be purchased another 10 thousand heads, in 2026-2027 25 thousand heads. The whole scheme of construction, fattening and grazing of cattle will be created according to the Australian "cage" method of cattle breeding.
Here, in Arysi, Turkestan Agro.kz plans to grow fodder crops for cattle on an area of 4,710 hectares using sprinkler irrigation technologies. This will provide the fattening site animals with the necessary volume of fodder.
The head of the company Syrym Ertaev said that currently the implementation of the construction project has slowed down due to the lack of preferential financing allocated for investment projects in the agro-industrial complex by financial institutions of agriculture. There are also problems with obtaining permission to use water for irrigation of lands from the supply canal "Koksaray".
Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to hold a meeting on investment projects and solve the issue of financing as soon as possible. He also instructed to work with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on the use of irrigation water.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2024, 09:39 41961
UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days
Images | instagram/bilim_jane_gylym
Tell a friend
The Unified National Testing has started in the country. How is the main exam for graduates held this year, including in the regions affected by floods? This issue was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, the main UNT is held in 43 regional testing centres for 47 days. Involved 5.2 thousand computers in one stream. From 16 May in 14 regions began holding UNT, which will continue until 5 July.
In 6 regions, where the emergency was declared Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, West Kazakhstan region, North Kazakhstan region will be held from 25 May to 12 July, while the reception of applications for these regions is also extended until 20 May.
According to the results of 4 days in 29 points more than 7 thousand applicants were tested. The number of school leavers in 2024 is 188 245 people. The number of submitted applications is 330,116 taking into account two attempts, of which 293,186 are current year school leavers, including 59,799 applications from graduates from 6 regions affected by floods.
Test takers apply online at the website of the National Testing Centre app.testcenter.kz and choose the date, time and testing point themselves. To control compliance with the rules of the UNT and academic integrity, a corresponding order has been approved.
In order to support school leavers from 6 regions affected by floods, measures are being taken to allocate grants in the form of a quota of 20 per cent (or 12,528 grants) of the total volume of the state educational order, which will ensure their full coverage and allow them to participate in the competition in all areas of training.
Free online lessons for school leavers have been organised jointly with the country's educational centres. During the period of preparation for the UNT, more than 200 lessons were held in all its subjects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2024, 20:11 40386
Minister of Tourism and Sport: active work on involving schoolchildren in sporting events and promoting a healthier lifestyle being carried out
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Tourism and Sport has a set of measures to organise recreation and leisure activities for children. They are aimed at developing the sporting potential of children and teenagers, broadening their horizons, popularising a healthy lifestyle. This was reported by the Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, presidential tests will be held in the summer. Also will be held championships of the country among amateur teams in football and mini-football, which will involve more than 2 thousand children and teenagers in 7 age categories.
The state sports order programme does not stop working during the summer holidays. Championships will be held in such sports as kekushinkai karate, kickboxing, muaythai, grappling, chess. Children's routes will be organised as part of the national rock festival "Burabai-2024". There will also be a race with overcoming obstacles "ULY DALA JARYSY" with the participation of 300 children and teenagers," the head of the department said.
More than 500 physical training and health-improving events among the population will be held in all regions of the republic, dedicated to the Children's Day and the Day of Sports. In addition, the republican stage of national school sports leagues in 10 sports is held annually among secondary schools.
In that connection, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, active work is being carried out to involve schoolchildren in sports activities and to promote a healthy lifestyle. Measures will be taken to increase the motivation of children and adolescents with disabilities to take part in sports. Thus, in the summer, regional qualifying competitions of the National Inclusive Games "Zhuldyzai" will continue in the regions.
National sports will not be neglected. There will be championships and tournaments in asyk atu, jamba atu, togyzkumalak, traditional archery and kazak kuresi.
The development of children's and youth tourism and support for projects involving children's travel is a priority of State policy. A catalogue of children's and youth tourism facilities has been created on the basis of an inventory of children's camps.
Some of the functioning children's recreation centres were built back in the Soviet period, many of them have already exceeded the life expectancy of their buildings and require major repairs. However, attracting investment in this industry remains unprofitable for many entrepreneurs due to the seasonality of business. Therefore, to stimulate investment activity, state measures have been introduced, including the possibility of receiving compensation of up to 10% of construction costs and reimbursement of 25% of expenses for the purchase of tourist buses.
Another measure of state support aimed at children is the Kids Go Free programme. Over the past two years, more than 3,500 children have benefited from free flights. This year it is planned to cover 3,000 children under this programme. The "Living Lessons" project is also being successfully implemented. As part of this project, excursion classes were organised where children received not only practical knowledge, but also visited enterprises and factories.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.05.2024, 12:55Floods in Kazakhstan: over 350 families provided with new housing 24.05.2024, 13:146881Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years 24.05.2024, 11:486761Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture 24.05.2024, 08:51Head of State received Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore6541Head of State received Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore 24.05.2024, 15:295406Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year 22.05.2024, 09:3941696UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 22.05.2024, 10:1641386First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 12:2241236"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 21.05.2024, 20:11Minister of Tourism and Sport: active work on involving schoolchildren in sporting events and promoting a healthier lifestyle being carried out40216Minister of Tourism and Sport: active work on involving schoolchildren in sporting events and promoting a healthier lifestyle being carried out 21.05.2024, 10:4638361Over 90% of lands in Turkestan region treated against Moroccan locusts 03.05.2024, 21:45133156Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01122486President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41118366Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 06.05.2024, 21:18105256Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 25.04.2024, 21:19101206Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China