Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for greater scientific work on monitoring, evaluation and forecasting natural disasters as well as protection and rational use of natural resources, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Greater use of advanced technologies for increasing the standard of life in all settlements is necessary. Our cities and event villages need to become ‘smart’, which is one of the priority tasks of the Government and local administrations. None of regional governors take this work seriously. Hence, no results are produced. Alatau City that is currently under construction in Almaty region should become an example of a ‘smart city’… It should become the leading international business hub, comfortable for life and running business. The project is to give a serious impetus to the development of Kazakhstan, said Tokayev during his meeting with scholars in Almaty.





As the Head of State stated, one of the important tasks domestic science is facing is to forecast and prevent natural and man-made disasters.





Over the past few years, our country has faced serious challenges, including floods, earthquakes, energy disruptions, droughts and epidemics. The massive floods have affected tens of thousands of families. Many people lost their properties; the colossal damage was done to the economy. Around 120 thousand people, including 45 thousand children, were rescued and evacuated during the floods, said the Kazakh President.





According to Tokayev, of particular relevance is the issue of ensuring qualified personnel in the water sector. As the President said, Kazakhstan’s initiative to open the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty could greatly contribute to this cause.





For our region, the issue of growing water shortage is especially urgent. Therefore, we need to establish systemic scientific work to conserve and use rationally water resources, boost management in the sector, said Tokayev.