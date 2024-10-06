This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day
Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries
The Government is currently working to achieve all the tasks set by the President. I am sure that such platforms allow us to exchange views on the future of innovative development and introduce new approaches to stimulate innovation at the regional level," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
Despite global geo-economic uncertainty and stagnation of foreign direct investment flows, Kazakhstan has shown positive results, including by increasing capital inflows into the country’s economy (+5 positions in "Investments"), creating favorable conditions for business development ("Business development level" +9 positions), due to transformations in the institutional environment and targeted actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce innovations into the economy," the Deputy Minister noted.
Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty
Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Women participate in all areas of peacekeeping as part of military, police, and civilian personnel and have a positive impact on the environments in which peacekeeping operations are conducted, including fostering the advancement of women in peacebuilding and protecting women's rights. Women peacekeepers have proven that they are capable of performing the same functions as their male counterparts at the same level and under the same challenging conditions," Shakeyeva stated.
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan
Key Issues of Investors in West Kazakhstan Region were Discussed
The West Kazakhstan region has immense potential for the implementation of investment projects due to its strategic location, natural resources, and developed infrastructure. We have an important task ahead of us - to double GDP, and we can achieve this only through collaborative efforts. The Government is doing everything possible to create a favorable investment climate and comfortable conditions for the development of both domestic and foreign businesses," emphasized the Deputy Minister.
International Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on the Establishment of the IABS was Discussed in Almaty
Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan and Morocco Signed an Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements
