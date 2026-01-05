Winter weather in Astana leads to flight delays

Tell a friend

Air Astana announced Sunday rotational flight delays and changes in schedule due to worsening weather conditions in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Earlier, the airline informed of flight delays from Almaty, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, on the night of January 3 due to weather-related restrictions: freezing fog and visibility less than 150 meters.





The air company is taking all necessary measures to restore the schedule, including deploying FlyArystan reserve aircraft, the company said in a statement.





The airline also asked passengers to check the flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.