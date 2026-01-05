This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5%
Almaty region to build pet food plant
Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026
Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars
Investments in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion
Kazakhstan to build soft drink manufacturing plant
CPC temporarily suspends oil shipments
Adverse weather conditions in the CPC MT operation area forced the Consortium on December 29 to suspend oil transshipment until weather improvement and lifting of storm warnings. Acceptance of oil was suspended as well on December 29 due to glutting of storage facilities. The shippers were notified accordingly on time," an official statement reads.
UN ESCAP: Kazakhstan is the leading destination for investment in new projects in North and Central Asia in 2025
Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, investors have begun to take a more balanced approach to investment decision-making, paying particular attention to long-term market stability, the quality of the institutional environment, and the role of government bodies and investment agencies in supporting projects. Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as one of the key investment hubs of Eurasia, attracting major international companies and building a foundation for long-term sustainable growth," - ESCAP experts noted
Kazakhstan targets broad-based economic growth in 2026
