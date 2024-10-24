23.10.2024, 11:59 10891

Kazakhstan and Poland: New Facets of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

The Polish capital hosted regular political consultations with the participation of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Poland’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties discussed the status and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, exchanged views on the regional and international agenda.

The issues of implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Poland Murat Nurtleu and Radoslaw Sikorski in September this year in New York were discussed in detail.

The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that "Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with the Republic of Poland. Thanks to the active political dialogue established between the leaders of the two countries, one can see the positive dynamics of cooperation in priority areas".

For his part, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski confirmed Poland’s firm commitment to building up mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres of cooperation.

The interlocutors, stressing the need for regular consultations, agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland.

In addition, Vassilenko met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Robert Kupecki. The focus was on issues of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Warsaw in the framework of international organizations.

On 21 October, Deputy Minister Vassilenko had separate talks at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology with Ignacy Niemczycki, who had been appointed Deputy Minister for European Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office the previous day, and with Lukasz Gwiazdowski, Deputy Chairman of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

The parties discussed practical measures to maintain positive dynamics in bilateral trade, issues of realization of joint business projects, as well as holding the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation next year in Astana (the IPC co-chairs are R. Vassilenko and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Y. Tomchak).

The head of Kazakh delegation also discussed these topics at a separate meeting with representatives of Polish business.

Issues of strengthening cooperation between legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Poland were the subject of negotiations of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan with members of the parliamentary cooperation group "Poland - Kazakhstan". As a practical solution, the organization of mutual visits of the leadership and members of the Parliaments of the two countries was discussed.

In an interview with the Polish News Agency (PAP), as well as during a meeting with experts from senior Polish analytical centers, representatives of the Polish side were introduced to the main foreign policy approaches of Kazakhstan, political and socio-economic transformations in our country, including the key theses of the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and order, economic growth, public optimism".

For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland amounted to 1.23 billion US dollars in 2023 (exports - 598.0 million, imports - 698.9 million), which is 10.4% lower than in 2022 (1.358 billion). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was 758.6 million US dollars (exports - 328 million, imports - 430.6 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland to Kazakhstan has reached 447.8 million US dollars. Currently, 140 companies with Poland participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
 

22.10.2024, 21:37 11146

Kuwaiti Company Explores Investment Opportunities in Education and Healthcare in Kazakhstan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Managing Director of JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest" Azamat Kozhanov met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Kuwait Investment Company", Yousef Mohammad Al-Ali, who arrived in Kazakhstan to explore investment opportunities in the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, Kuantyrov expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen investment relations with Kuwait, including through the signing of a bilateral investment cooperation agreement and a convention on the avoidance of double taxation. The Deputy Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan’s investment climate, government support measures, and particularly emphasized the investment potential in the education and healthcare sectors.

Yousef Mohammad Al-Ali, in turn, expressed strong interest in expanding investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting the importance of sustainable development in key sectors such as education and healthcare for the long-term economic growth of the country. He emphasized that the Kuwait Investment Company places a high priority on social projects that improve the quality of life and strengthen human capital.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to exchange information on promising projects for potential investment by the Kuwaiti company.

For reference: Kuwait Investment Company was established in 1961 and is one of the leading investment companies in the State of Kuwait. It offers a wide range of financial and investment services, including asset management, investment advisory, brokerage services, as well as fund and portfolio management. Company actively invests both locally and internationally, with a focus on diversifying and achieving sustainable growth for its clients’ assets.
 

21.10.2024, 19:34 11686

Kazakhstan and Czech Republic: New Horizons of Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, the regional and global agenda, and exchanged views on prospects for further deepening of mutually beneficial relations.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian dialogue with the Czech Republic over 30 years of diplomatic relations. The Minister also highlighted the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation in recent years, reflected in the growth of mutual trade turnover and the inflow of foreign direct investment.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in engineering, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energy, and nanotechnology and hydrogen production. The successful activities of leading Czech companies in Kazakhstan, such as Škoda Auto, Omnipol, Home Credit Bank and others were noted.

In this regard, Kazakh Foreign Minister said: "We also see promising horizons for expanding cooperation in the field of energy and climate security."

In turn, Lipavsky confirmed the Czech Republic’s intention to further develop multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. In particular, he stated: "We attach great importance to our partnership with Kazakhstan. I am confident that my visit will contribute to further deepening of our bilateral relations - both in the politically and in trade and investment."

During the negotiations, the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Asia and promoting trade development was also discussed.

Considering the results of the referendum in favor of the constructing a nuclear power plant in our country, the Kazakh side expressed interest in Czech expertise in this sector.

Reviewing the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April 2023, the ministers noted with satisfaction the importance of launching regular direct flights between Astana and Prague earlier this year, which enhances opportunities for collaboration in business, tourism and culture.

The successful launch of the Kazakh-Czech project to reintroduce Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan was discussed separately. In June 2024, the first seven individuals of this rare species were delivered to the "Altyn Dala" nature reserve, with plans to introduce in total 40 individuals over the next five years.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in science, research and higher education. The Czech Minister expressed support for the prompt launch of negotiations on a draft agreement to simplify the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

Discussing current regional and global issues, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic expressed hope for the resumption of peaceful and constructive dialogue between the opposing sides.

Minister Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and the country’s balanced foreign policy aimed at resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.

Within the framework of the traditionally fruitful cooperation between Astana and Prague at the United Nations, the head of Kazakh diplomacy congratulated his counterpart on the election of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.

Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic was signed.

For reference: The Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s top nine trading partners in the EU. In 2023, bilateral trade amounted to 626.8 million US dollars (+48.4%), including exports of 147.7 million dollars and imports of 479.1 million dollars. From January to August 2024, two-way trade amounted to 357.9 million dollars. Since 2005, the total volume of direct investments from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan amounted to 354.5 million dollars. In the first half of 2024, it was 24.9 million dollars.
 

18.10.2024, 22:27 47611

Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations

The fifth round of political consultations took place involving the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Director-General for Bilateral Relations of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeroen Cooreman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The agenda of the consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations and expressed readiness to maintain an active dialogue for the implementation of joint economic projects.

Cooreman noted that "Belgium views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, and we are pleased to expand our cooperation not only in the economic sphere but also in the fields of international security and sustainable development." He emphasized that the partnership between our countries plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia.

In response, Roman Vassilenko stated that Kazakhstan highly values close interaction with Belgium as an important political and economic partner in the European Union. "Our countries have great potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and finance. We place particular emphasis on the development of green energy and digital innovations, and I am confident that our joint projects will make a significant contribution to a sustainable future," - the Kazakh diplomat highlighted.

The participants also supported the need to expand cultural and humanitarian ties, emphasizing the importance of active inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange of experience between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The parties also confirmed their readiness for close cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the OSCE, and other international organizations. They discussed issues related to ensuring regional security and stability in Central Asia, as well as the need for joint efforts in combating climate change and addressing global challenges.

As a result of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to intensify the dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium and to continue working on the development of trade and economic partnership. High-level visits and intergovernmental meetings will continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.

For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium amounted to $523.7 million in 2023 (exports - $220.7 million, imports - $303 million), which is 1.7% higher than in 2022 ($514.9 million). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was $289 million (exports - $114.3 million, imports - $174.7 million).

Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan has reached $12.5 billion. Currently, 76 companies with Belgian participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
 

18.10.2024, 21:26 47796

First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place

The first meeting of the Kazakh-Tunisian political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Tunisian Republic under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and his colleague Mohamed ben Ayed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Tunisian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, widely discussed issues of expanding political dialogue and strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to food security and bilateral food trade, issues of mutual investment incentives, establishing direct contacts between business groups of the countries in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, mineral resources and IT.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue the experience of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.

An exchange of views took place on mutually beneficial partnership on current issues of the regional and international agenda, as well as within the framework of the UN, OIC, IOFS, AU, the League of Arab States and other multilateral structures.

In order to strengthen political cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations was signed.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
 

18.10.2024, 18:23 48016

41st Meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club Reviews Prospects of Introducing ESG Principles

The 41st meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) on the topic "Adhering to ESG Principles in Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU/Germany" was held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by representatives of Kazakh and European state bodies, business associations, as well as the experts, academic, business communities, and financial institutions.

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted the key outcomes of the official visit of the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to Astana on September 16-17 as well as Kazakhstan's experience in implementing ESG principles (environmental, social and governance).

During the visit to Kazakhstan, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the work of BEC. Due to the effectiveness of this dialogue platform, our business partnership is developing in new formats of interaction. Thus, 41 documents were signed for a total amount of 6.3 billion USD within the framework of the Kazakh-German Business Forum with the participation of President Tokayev and Chancellor Scholz," - said Vassilenko.


The Deputy Minister also called on European partners to expand their investments in the republic, taking into account the application of sustainability principles across all sectors of the economy. He noted that "Kazakhstan is promoting a new economic paradigm aimed at creating an economy based on sustainability and environmental responsibility, implementing business obligations aligned with European and German sustainable supply chain laws, and developing a carbon credit trading system". The strategic goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2060 was also emphasized.

Representative of the European Commission, the Directorate-General international officer for Energy Cyril Loisel, welcomed Kazakhstan's measures, particularly highlighting a large-scale project for the production of "green" hydrogen implemented by the company HYRASIA/Svevind, and Kazakhstan's accession to the Global Methane Pledge. He also underscored the prospects for developing interconnectivity between European and Central Asian electrical grids and the importance of timely implementation of projects in this area.

The hybrid-format discussion participated by Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Mansur Oshurbaev (online), Chairman of the BEC Advisory Council Peter Tils, Director for "Green" Transition at the German Eastern Business Association Jens Boelmann, Chairman of the Board of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects Didar Karimsakov, Managing Director for Products of the Astana International Financial Center Administration Daniyar Kelbetov, and others.

It was noted that one of the leading drivers of ESG principles in Kazakhstan is the financial sector. A number of regulatory acts have been adopted to stimulate and enhance transparency of ESG approaches in the activities of banking and financial institutions, including in the financing of new projects.

Participants unanimously agreed that the widespread transition to sustainable and responsible business in line with ESG principles is becoming an increasingly important factor and even a fundamental prerequisite for maintaining the competitiveness of the economy and developing international economic relations. In this sphere, further deepening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and its European partners is gaining particular importance.

For reference: The Berlin Eurasian Club was established in 2012. The Club's activities are aimed at maintaining dialogue between Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the European Union in socio-political, trade-economic, and educational spheres. The Club’s platform allows politicians, businesspeople, scientists, and experts to "sync up" on current issues of the Kazakh-German and Kazakh-European agenda, engage in open exchanges of opinions, and develop proposals for further cooperation.
 

17.10.2024, 20:22 48206

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mozambique

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Mozambique concurrently Yerkin Akhinzhanov officially presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

In the discussion that followed the ceremony, Ambassador Akhinzhanov emphasised key issues related to Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, and shared details about the wide-ranging reforms being led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Both parties acknowledged the strong potential for Kazakhstan and Mozambique to deepen their cooperation, which would elevate their bilateral and multilateral relations to new heights.

President Nyusi warmly congratulated Kazakh Ambassador on the commencement of his diplomatic mission, expressing his best wishes for the Ambassador’s success in further strengthening the ties between Kazakhstan and Mozambique.
 

16.10.2024, 21:16 48371

New Opportunities for Kazakh-Romanian Cooperation were Outlined in Astana

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Florin Spătaru, the State Counselor to the Office of the Prime Minister of Romania, who arrived in Astana to participate in the conference "Port of Constanta - European Hub of the Middle Corridor", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the discussion, both sides highly appreciated the level of political dialogue and trade-economic cooperation achieved in recent years. They emphasized that strong political relations between Astana and Bucharest have crated favorable conditions for realizing potential in various areas, including energy, transport, infrastructure, and investments.

Romania is an important trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan in the European Union. Despite geopolitical instability, the volume of mutual trade between our countries remains significant. The company "Rompetrol", which is the main brand of "KazMunayGas International" and one of the largest Kazakh investments in Europe, is successfully operating in Romania," said Vassilenko.


The parties also discussed the prospects for further development of transport and logistics connections, highlighting the huge potential for cooperation between the seaports of Aktau and Constanta.

They highlighted the importance of actively and strategically implementing projects under the EU’s "Global Gateway" strategy, including the integration of transport initiatives along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR), which would be a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and increasing freight volumes.

In this context, the launch of the TCITR Coordination Platform earlier this year takes on special importance, as it facilitates the promotion of the corridor and coordinates efforts to implement priority projects among key stakeholders along the route.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active dialogue aimed at implementing joint projects and strengthening mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.

For reference: the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania in 2023 amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars (exports - 2.8 billion, imports - 112 million). In January-August 2024, mutual trade amounted to 1.5 billion US dollars.
 

15.10.2024, 19:15 43351

Kazakhstan and European Investment Bank Intend to Strengthen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his visit to Luxembourg held a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties discussed the implementation of key investment and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the problems of water resources. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted the need to intensify work on modernization of wastewater treatment systems and construction of flood protection structures, which is extremely important for the Central Asian region.

A separate topic of discussion was the development of transport infrastructure within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). "We invite European partners to participate in strategically important projects that will contribute to the further development of trade and transportation ties of the region," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

Also on the agenda was the issue of financing projects aimed at stimulating sustainable development of Kazakhstan, including in the field of "green" technologies and digital infrastructure.

The parties agreed to further deepen investment cooperation and implementation of joint projects in priority areas for Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Minister Nurtleu held a number of meetings with representatives of leading Belgian and Luxembourg companies, during which they discussed the development of further mutually beneficial partnership.

The prospects of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector were discussed with the management of Sarens, and the focus of our country on developing the potential of the Middle Corridor was emphasized.

During the meeting with the shareholders of the Cargolux, the main attention was paid to the expansion of opportunities of Kazakhstan’s air havens in the field of air cargo transportation.

Additionally, a meeting was held with the head of the SES company, where the interlocutors agreed on mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of digital technologies.
 

