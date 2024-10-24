Kuwaiti Company Explores Investment Opportunities in Education and Healthcare in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

The Polish capital hosted regular political consultations with the participation of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and Poland’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the status and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, exchanged views on the regional and international agenda.





The issues of implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Poland Murat Nurtleu and Radoslaw Sikorski in September this year in New York were discussed in detail.





The head of the Kazakh delegation noted that "Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with the Republic of Poland. Thanks to the active political dialogue established between the leaders of the two countries, one can see the positive dynamics of cooperation in priority areas".





For his part, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski confirmed Poland’s firm commitment to building up mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres of cooperation.





The interlocutors, stressing the need for regular consultations, agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland.





In addition, Vassilenko met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Robert Kupecki. The focus was on issues of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Warsaw in the framework of international organizations.





On 21 October, Deputy Minister Vassilenko had separate talks at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology with Ignacy Niemczycki, who had been appointed Deputy Minister for European Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office the previous day, and with Lukasz Gwiazdowski, Deputy Chairman of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.





The parties discussed practical measures to maintain positive dynamics in bilateral trade, issues of realization of joint business projects, as well as holding the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation next year in Astana (the IPC co-chairs are R. Vassilenko and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Y. Tomchak).





The head of Kazakh delegation also discussed these topics at a separate meeting with representatives of Polish business.





Issues of strengthening cooperation between legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Poland were the subject of negotiations of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan with members of the parliamentary cooperation group "Poland - Kazakhstan". As a practical solution, the organization of mutual visits of the leadership and members of the Parliaments of the two countries was discussed.





In an interview with the Polish News Agency (PAP), as well as during a meeting with experts from senior Polish analytical centers, representatives of the Polish side were introduced to the main foreign policy approaches of Kazakhstan, political and socio-economic transformations in our country, including the key theses of the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and order, economic growth, public optimism".





For reference: The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland amounted to 1.23 billion US dollars in 2023 (exports - 598.0 million, imports - 698.9 million), which is 10.4% lower than in 2022 (1.358 billion). For the first 8 months of 2024, the trade volume was 758.6 million US dollars (exports - 328 million, imports - 430.6 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland to Kazakhstan has reached 447.8 million US dollars. Currently, 140 companies with Poland participation are operating in Kazakhstan.