Head of State Tokayev gives instructions on Kazakh capital’s development and improvement

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





President Tokayev was presented with the report on the social and economic as well as infrastructure development of the capital.





It was pointed out that the Kazakh capital’s economic indicators showed positive dynamics, as the volume of investments stood at 1 trillion 140 billion tenge in 9 months, 16% more than the same period of 2023.





The Kazakh President was briefed about the course of the heating season, with the city observing heat surpluses thanks to the launch of the gas-fired thermal power station Yugo-Vostok, the first stage of the Turan gas-fired thermal power station and the first stage of the thermal power plant 3 last year. These critical infrastructure facilities generated a total of over 1,100 Gcal/h of heat.





The second stage of the Turan gas-fired thermal power station, resulting in an additional 250 Gcal/h of heat is set to be completed by the yearend. Besides, works are ongoing to construct the Telmana gas-fired thermal power station and design the gas-fired thermal power station Yugo-Zapad with a total capacity of 970 Gcal/h of heat.





The Head of State was informed about the construction of socially important facilities (schools, affordable social housing, health centers); completion of the construction of residential complexes - long-term constructions, demolition of emergency and dilapidated housing. So, 15 out of the 24 schools planned, including nine under the Comfortable School national project, were commissioned during the new academic year. Six student dormitories for almost 4.5 thousand beds, of which four have already been commissioned, are set to be built before the new year.





Kassymbek also informed that as of today, improvement works have been carried out in nearly 170 courtyards and public spaces as well as repair works in over 70 streets. There are plans to plant a million trees and bushes.





Following the meeting, President Tokayev gave a number of instructions to modernize the infrastructure, to carry out works to further develop and improve the capital.