Kazakhstan and Czech Republic: New Horizons of Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, the regional and global agenda, and exchanged views on prospects for further deepening of mutually beneficial relations.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian dialogue with the Czech Republic over 30 years of diplomatic relations. The Minister also highlighted the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation in recent years, reflected in the growth of mutual trade turnover and the inflow of foreign direct investment.





Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in engineering, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energy, and nanotechnology and hydrogen production. The successful activities of leading Czech companies in Kazakhstan, such as Škoda Auto, Omnipol, Home Credit Bank and others were noted.





In this regard, Kazakh Foreign Minister said: "We also see promising horizons for expanding cooperation in the field of energy and climate security."





In turn, Lipavsky confirmed the Czech Republic’s intention to further develop multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. In particular, he stated: "We attach great importance to our partnership with Kazakhstan. I am confident that my visit will contribute to further deepening of our bilateral relations - both in the politically and in trade and investment."





During the negotiations, the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Asia and promoting trade development was also discussed.





Considering the results of the referendum in favor of the constructing a nuclear power plant in our country, the Kazakh side expressed interest in Czech expertise in this sector.





Reviewing the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April 2023, the ministers noted with satisfaction the importance of launching regular direct flights between Astana and Prague earlier this year, which enhances opportunities for collaboration in business, tourism and culture.





The successful launch of the Kazakh-Czech project to reintroduce Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan was discussed separately. In June 2024, the first seven individuals of this rare species were delivered to the "Altyn Dala" nature reserve, with plans to introduce in total 40 individuals over the next five years.





The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in science, research and higher education. The Czech Minister expressed support for the prompt launch of negotiations on a draft agreement to simplify the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.





Discussing current regional and global issues, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic expressed hope for the resumption of peaceful and constructive dialogue between the opposing sides.





Minister Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and the country’s balanced foreign policy aimed at resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.





Within the framework of the traditionally fruitful cooperation between Astana and Prague at the United Nations, the head of Kazakh diplomacy congratulated his counterpart on the election of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.





Following the negotiations, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic was signed.





For reference: The Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s top nine trading partners in the EU. In 2023, bilateral trade amounted to 626.8 million US dollars (+48.4%), including exports of 147.7 million dollars and imports of 479.1 million dollars. From January to August 2024, two-way trade amounted to 357.9 million dollars. Since 2005, the total volume of direct investments from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan amounted to 354.5 million dollars. In the first half of 2024, it was 24.9 million dollars.