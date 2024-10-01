Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Luis Francisco Martinez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The two sides examined the current state and future prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule for upcoming visits.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of effectively implementing bilateral agreements, including those reached during the talks between the foreign ministers of both countries at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York.





Both sides noted the importance of promoting active cooperation in areas such as energy, civil aviation, tourism, education, trade and investment.





The successful experience of such companies as Inditex, Maxam, Glovo and Talgo in Kazakhstan was emphasized. The officials expressed high expectations from the upcoming joint venture by Tecnicas Reunidas (Spain) and Sinopec (China) of a project to construct an integrated gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene in the Atyrau region commissioned by JSC NC KazMunayGas.





Background: Spain is a key economic partner of Kazakhstan within the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, bilateral trade turnover in 2023 amounted to 2 billion US dollars (with exports at USD 1.5 billion and imports at USD 500 million). From January to July 2024, the trade turnover reached USD 1.1 billion (exports totaling USD 791.2 million and imports USD 347.8 million). Since 2005, Spanish investments in Kazakhstan have reached 360 million US dollars, and there are currently 67 legal entities with Spanish capital registered in Kazakhstan.