Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty

Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov visited the UN Plaza building, where he met with the heads of representative offices of UN agencies accredited in Almaty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, Abdrashov stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the United Nations, calling it a priority for reforms of the UN development system and the Government of Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. "We proposed to create this center as an important mechanism for achieving the set goals of sustainable development in the region," the diplomat said.





The implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development between the UN agencies and the governments of the countries of the region was discussed at the meeting. The parties also discussed the activities of the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy in Almaty, aimed at developing and implementing projects to support and accelerate specific climate actions in the region.





At the end of the meeting, the UN representatives reported on current activities and confirmed their readiness for further cooperation to implement significant projects in Kazakhstan and the entire region.