Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay

Zhaslan Madiyev reported on measures to develop and digitalise public services at the Government session. In particular, the Minister of Digital Development said that today 92% of all public services are available in online format, and the level of smartphoneisation of the population has reached 90%, primeminister.kz reports.





In 2024, 341 million services were provided, of which 91 % were provided electronically. He noted that more and more services are being made available proactively, eliminating the need for applications and visits to the Population Service Centres (PSCs).





The Minister stressed that the ability to get government services online through the eGov platform has been demonopolised and key services have been brought to popular fintech platforms. This allowed to significantly increase the coverage of the population with digital services. Kazakhstanis began to actively use QR-signature and biometrics, which have become commonplace in everyday life.





The service of digital documents, according to the Minister, has become particularly popular, it was used 292 million times last year. Questions on improving public services are considered in the context of life situations, to each of which proactive digital solutions have been selected, and positive results have already been observed.





As an example, he cited the situation with the birth of a child, where citizens no longer waste time on paperwork, sick leave and payments. All these issues are now handled automatically through a smartphone. The process of automatically assigning an individual identification number (IIN) to newborns has also been tested in Astana and Akmola Oblast.





The Minister of Digital Development reported that the city of Taraz has successfully tested a voucher financing mechanism for enrolling children in kindergartens, which led to a 92% reduction in the queue. He suggested scaling this approach throughout the country.





Together with the Ministry of Education, paper barriers to school enrolment had been completely eliminated. A ‘Social Wallet’ had also been introduced to track the provision of free meals, eliminating attribution and ensuring more efficient budget spending. This tool will be introduced in all schools in the country.





The Minister also reported on the digitalisation of the process of admission to colleges and universities. Dormitory accommodation for non-resident students is now provided automatically, without the need for applications and unnecessary bureaucracy. A service for the digital conclusion of labour contracts has been launched.





In cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, the list of organisations where pension payments are assigned proactively is being expanded. He stressed that all the work of the agency is based on three key principles: proactivity, accessibility and timeliness.





Zhaslan Madiyev also drew attention to the application eGov Mobile, which today has become not just a portal, but a real digital assistant for citizens. Last year, 36 million notifications were sent to Kazakhstani citizens, including reminders of document expiry, school enrolment notices, appointment of allowances, awarding of grants and other congratulations.





The Minister emphasised that the development of eGov Mobile continues with a focus on simplicity and convenience. Last year, popular services such as ‘National Fund for Children’, ‘Stop Credit’, ‘Car Ownership History’, ‘Voluntary refusal to participate in gambling’ and others were launched. For example, replacement of a driving licence can now be done in just two clicks, and more than 7 thousand Kazakhstanis have already used this service.





In addition, Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the launch of a new service to notify car owners. Citizens can now report if they notice that the car is left with an open window or blocking the passage. It is enough to enter the licence plate number and select the situation, after which the driver will receive an anonymous notification. The Minister expressed the hope that this service will become a tool for mutual assistance and civic responsibility. The implementation of the solution took place in co-operation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.





A study of e-Otinish data was also carried out, which showed that a significant part of the appeals relate to typical situations, which are hidden public services. To systematically address this problem, amendments to the Law ‘On Public Services’ were adopted, and a methodology for identifying single-type and mass appeals was approved. As a result, 140 services have already been ‘legalised’, which should reduce the burden on e-Otinish and increase the transparency of interaction between the state and citizens.





The minister noted that the current state of the eGov portal was analysed, which was built on the technology of 2013 and is working at the limit of its capabilities. This leads to difficulties with updates, limited launch of new features and increased load on the infrastructure. Therefore, the modernisation of eGov on new technology solutions has begun. Services are being rebuilt to make them available in a couple of clicks. The eGov gateway has been updated, integration processes have been improved, and a virtual AI assistant has been created and is being tested on a focus group of 2,000 users.





The modernisation is also aimed at creating an inclusive platform: access to eGov for visually impaired and blind citizens will be provided through voice and text navigation, as well as enhanced capabilities for guardians of incapacitated persons. All these measures are aimed at creating a sustainable and modern digital platform.





Government services are being actively adapted to the needs of business, and eGov Business has become a key digital tool. Its audience is growing steadily, and the application offers a full range of automated solutions, including individual entrepreneur registration, tax calendar, certificates and electronic signing.





eGov Business has a built-in risk management system that analyses data and proactively warns entrepreneurs about possible audits. Also available is the ‘Register of mandatory requirements’ module, which contains all regulatory documents and rules for specific types of activities, which reduces the risk of violations and increases the legal literacy of business.





There are plans to launch new services, such as search for potential clients, market analytics and demand monitoring, which should support the growth of entrepreneurship.





Against the backdrop of active digitalisation, the burden on the Population Service Centres (PSCs) is decreasing. In 2024, 15.2 million services were provided by the operators of the CSCs, with 80% of all requests related to ten services. Together with government agencies, roadmaps have been developed to automate these services and transfer them to an alternative-free online format.





At the first stage, it is planned to replace identity cards, the issuance of electronic digital signatures (EDS) and permits for labour immigrants. Registration services, including transport, real estate and land documentation, will follow. The aim is to reduce the burden on the CSCs by 50 per cent by the end of the year.





The Minister emphasised the importance of timely and quality implementation of the adopted roadmaps. In particular, the replacement of identity cards, which previously required a personal visit to the Central Office of Public Identification, a separate photograph and a long wait in the queue, will be fully online by the end of the month. The process has already been tested, and now the training of the AI-model, which will assess the compliance of the uploaded photo with the established requirements, is being finalised.





The process will be as simple as possible: citizens will need to pass identification, upload a photo and signature, pay online and wait for an SMS about the readiness of the document. All this is possible without visits and queues, right from home.