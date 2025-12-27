Madeira is Open to Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Priority Areas

Images | gov.kz

The Autonomous Region of Madeira, one of Portugal's most dynamic tourist destinations, has become a platform for exchanging views on regional development, sustainable tourism, and international positioning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





These topics were discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev to Madeira.





During a meeting with the Representative of the Republic in Madeira, Judge Reneu Barreto, the parties exchanged views on institutional development, the role of legal mechanisms and stable institutions in promoting long-term socio-economic growth, and Kazakhstan's role on the international stage.





Special attention was given to political and parliamentary dialogue. At a meeting with the President of the Regional Parliament of Madeira, Rubina Lilo, both sides highlighted the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary contacts and sharing experience in regional governance.





The regional level plays an increasingly important role in shaping sustainable development and strengthening international ties", said Ambassador Galiev.





The discussions also focused on bilateral cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges. During talks with Madeira's Regional Secretary for Tourism, Eduardo Jesus, the region shared its experience in developing sustainable tourism, diversifying tourist offerings, promoting Madeira internationally, and improving the quality of tourism infrastructure. In 2024, Madeira’s tourism cluster generated nearly one billion euros in revenue.





An agreement was reached to hold a practical conference in Funchal next year, with participation from Kazakh tourism representatives and the national company Kazakh Tourism. The conference will include presentations on the tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Madeira, a round table, and individual B2B meetings between tour operators.





Madeira’s experience in sustainable tourism and high-quality infrastructure, as well as in international promotion, is of great practical interest to Kazakhstan", emphasised Ambassador Galiev.





Eduardo Jesus confirmed that the Kazakh Embassy would receive full support in organising cultural events in Funchal to strengthen ties between the two peoples.





At a meeting with Funchal’s Deputy Mayor, Carlos Rodrigues, discussions covered urban development, creating a comfortable city environment, and balancing the needs of residents with the city’s appeal to tourists. The Deputy Mayor expressed admiration for Kazakhstan’s rapid development and international recognition as a reliable partner.





The visit also included talks with representatives of the Madeira Development Society, responsible for promoting the region internationally. Madeira has established itself as a leading business centre in the EU, offering competitive tax rates and incentives to attract investment. The parties exchanged views on territorial branding, investment attraction, and sustainable international partnerships.





Both sides expressed hope that joint efforts would harness the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Ambassador noted that the lack of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Portugal limits business and tourism links, and confirmed that negotiations are underway to address this.





Executive Director Marina Pimenta and colleagues expressed interest in visiting the Astana International Financial Center to explore partnership opportunities between the two institutions, described as gateways to European and Asian markets.





In the context of Kazakhstan’s focus on advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence, Madeira’s development as a technology hub and centre for digital nomads was highlighted. The region attracts IT specialists with favourable taxes, modern infrastructure, and special Digital Nomad visas, providing a framework for future cooperation.





The meetings, facilitated by João Bonal Silva, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Madeira, reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening dialogue and expanding practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the autonomous Portuguese region.