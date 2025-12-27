26.12.2025, 16:52 5081
An Evening of Kazakh Music Held in Istanbul
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A concert program titled "QAZAQ CONCERT" was held in the capital of Turkey, aimed at broadly promoting Kazakhstan’s traditional and contemporary musical art. The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, with the participation of the creative ensemble "QAZAQ CONCERT", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the concert was to introduce the Turkish public to Kazakhstan’s rich musical heritage, to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, and to promote Kazakh national art at the international level. As part of the program, the audience was presented with folk songs, kyui (traditional instrumental compositions), and ethno-contemporary musical works.
The concert featured renowned figures of Kazakhstan’s arts scene, including Nurbolat Arzamasuly, Perizat Turar, Zhantu Dadabayev, and Akerke Tazhibayeva. Each performer harmoniously combined national identity, historical continuity, and modern musical forms in their repertoire, offering the audience vivid and memorable cultural experiences.
The event served not only as a concert performance but also as an important cultural platform, contributing to the presentation of the spiritual values, national identity, and cultural diversity of the Kazakh people to an international audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.12.2025, 21:06 20541
Kazakhstan Cultural Evening Held in Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstan Cultural Evening was held at the "Niavaran" Historical and Cultural Complex, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and was attended by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, senior officials of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Tehran, heads of international organizations, representatives of the cultural and academic community, as well as members of the media.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ontalap Onalbayev noted that for centuries the two countries have served as an important bridge between East and West, recalling the close interaction between the Great Kazakh Steppe and the ancient Iranian civilization during the era of the Great Silk Road in the fields of trade, science, and culture.
The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan today is a dynamically developing state with a strong international standing. He stressed that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comprehensive political, economic, and cultural reforms are being successfully implemented.
O.Onalbayev also noted that the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran remains one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, highlighting Iran as one of Kazakhstan’s important political and economic partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.
In his remarks Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri welcomed the organization of the Kazakhstan Cultural Evening in Tehran and noted the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and cultural heritage. He emphasized that the shared civilization and historical heritage of the two nations create a strong foundation for further strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation.
The Minister expressed support for enhancing cooperation between cultural and artistic institutions of the two countries and voiced confidence that the event would contribute to further deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, cultural heritage and tourism.
The cultural evening continued with a performance by the "Serper" dombra ensemble from the Mangystau Region, who performed traditional Kazakh kui with great professionalism and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 16:47 20871
Kazakhstan and Israel Join Forces in Green Technologies and Waste Recycling
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev visited "The Hiriya Recycling Park", which covers needs for the municipal waste recycling of the Tel Aviv urban agglomeration area, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit the meetings with the CEO of the Dan Region Association of Towns Gil Livne, Chairman of the Dan Region Association of Towns, Vice Mayor of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Reuven Ladijansky were held.
The management of the Association informed about the history and accumulated unique experience of Hiriya, the successful practice of urban waste disposal, ensuring its reuse.
Special attention was drawn to the production line for recycling municipal waste into fuel for industrial enterprises (RDF - Refuse Derived Fuel), as well as to the Hiriya Center for Environmental Education "Made in Hiriya", which provides an opportunity for schoolchildren and students, all residents and visitors of Israel interested in ecology, to learn more about responsibility to nature and caring for the environment.
Resuming the visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the top managers of Hiriya agreed on joint steps to establish contacts between representatives of authorized ministries, interested municipalities and businessmen of the two countries to share best practices, as well as implement joint projects and initiatives in the fields of urban ecology and municipal waste recycling.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 15:20 38001
Kazakhstan to launch new satellite to replace KazSat-3
Images | Getty Images / Space
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is preparing a planned upgrade of its national satellite communications system, with KazSat-3 set to be replaced by a next-generation satellite in 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence.
The projected operational lifespan of KazSat-3 is defined to be by the end of 2029.
The Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC) has officially begun selecting a supplier for the creation and commissioning of the KazSat-3R satellite communications system, which will replace the KazSat-3 satellite.
According to the ministry, the KazSat-3R project aims to continue developing Kazakhstan’s aerospace and communications sectors, improve access to information and communications infrastructure, expand broadband internet coverage, and ensure the continued operation of the national satellite communications system.
As part of the selection process, the Aerospace Committee sent invitations to space technology manufacturers, including companies with extensive global experience in spacecraft development as well as emerging startups in the space sector. 14 companies responded to the invitation to participate in the bidding for the creation of the new Kazakh communications satellite, KazSat-3R, including 2 domestic and 12 foreign companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 12:40 38421
President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tausogar Plant in Astana on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The facility, located in Industrial Park No. 1, supplies Kazakhstan’s construction sector with modern lifting equipment and machinery.
During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the production process of tower cranes, elevators, and escalators, which are in high demand among the country's leading construction companies.
Speaking with employees, the Head of State highlighted the plant’s contribution to infrastructure development and voiced confidence that the enterprise will continue to strengthen its market position.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2025, 20:08 99441
Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88
Images | instagram/madeniet__aqparat__ministrligi
Tell a friend
Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov died on December 21 at the age of 88, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Auezov Drama Theater.
Assanali Ashimov was born on May 8, 1937, in the Zhambyl Region. After graduating from a theater institute, he started his career at the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater and starred in numerous landmark films, including The End of the Ataman and Trans-Siberian Express. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Labor Hero of Kazakhstan
Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanov, playing the role of Kenzhetai. His screen partner was Gulfairus Ismailova, who later became a renowned theater actress.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2025, 08:18 98881
Snow and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Dec 21
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A northwestern cyclone and its associated atmospheric frontal systems will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan’s territory on December 21, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snow with blizzards is forecast across much of the country, with heavy snowfall expected in the east as well as in the mountainous areas of the south and southeast.
In the southwest and southeast, rain and snow are expected in the daytime.
Fog, icy road conditions, and strong winds are forecast nationwide.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.12.2025, 21:40 146231
Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will establish six new forest nurseries in five regions at the beginning of 2026, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev announced at a year‑end briefing, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State's directive to plant 15 million trees in populated areas has been fully implemented.
Nyssanbayev said the work will continue in cooperation with regional akimats, with priority given to greening district centres, rural settlements, and creating green belts around major towns.
According to him, the implementation of the President's initiative to plant 2 billion seedlings is also underway. Between 2021 and 2025, 1.5 billion seedlings were planted, and more than 208 million seedlings are scheduled for planting next year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.12.2025, 21:25 144671
International Conference on Countering Online Scams Held in Bangkok
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, took part in the International Conference on the Global Partnership against Online Scams, held on 17–18 December 2025 in Bangkok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The event brought together ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and senior representatives of governments, international organizations, law enforcement agencies, as well as the private sector and civil society, to discuss coordinated international measures to combat online scams, cybercrime, and related transnational threats.
During the high-level segment, keynote addresses were delivered by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, India, and Indonesia, along with representatives of other states and international organizations. Participants exchanged national experiences and approaches to countering online scams, strengthening international cooperation, protecting the rights of victims, and disrupting financial flows used by transnational criminal groups.
The thematic sessions focused on effective investigation and prosecution of online scam-related crimes, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, applying advanced digital technologies, and developing public–private partnerships in the field of cybersecurity.
As a result of the conference, a Joint Statement of the Global Partnership against Online Scams was adopted, containing recommendations on further strengthening international coordination and developing coordinated responses to emerging cyber threats. The co-sponsors of the statement included the Republic of Peru, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and the company TikTok.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
26.12.2025, 09:10Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Ukraine 26.12.2025, 13:028581Kazakhstan and Thailand’s Regions Expand Cooperation in Trade, Tourism and Digital Development 26.12.2025, 15:02Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan7826Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan 26.12.2025, 17:087576Madeira is Open to Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Priority Areas 26.12.2025, 15:306301Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage 20.12.2025, 14:50120846Kazakhstan produces over 1mn tons of meat in 11M2025 20.12.2025, 17:10111796Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the President of the United States 20.12.2025, 19:21111736Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Participates in the Central Asia–Japan Business Forum 21.12.2025, 20:0899181Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88 21.12.2025, 08:1898621Snow and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Dec 21 17.12.2025, 19:58191441Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50183816Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 03.12.2025, 12:30178566Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update 04.12.2025, 13:15172631Earthquake felt in Almaty 02.12.2025, 10:00170401Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway