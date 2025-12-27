Kazakhstan and Thailand’s Regions Expand Cooperation in Trade, Tourism and Digital Development

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

­ As part of efforts to establish and develop cooperation with Thailand’s regions, meetings were held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, and the Governor of Chonburi Province, Nirat Phongsitthavorn, as well as the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramese Ngampichet. Representatives of local authorities responsible for trade and economic, educational, cultural and tourism sectors took part in the meetings, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, Ambassador provided the Thai side with detailed information on the socio-political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In addition, the current state and future prospects of political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand were presented.





Within the framework of the visit, the Thai side presented the industrial, transport and logistics, as well as tourism potential of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya. Mayor of Pattaya P.Ngampiches highlighted that key priorities for cooperation include attracting foreign tourists, developing hotel and urban infrastructure, and establishing direct business-to-business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.





In turn, Governor of Chonburi Province Narit Niramaiwong emphasized that the main drivers of the region’s development, as part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), are the production of automotive components, agro-industrial products, high value-added goods, and the development of modern transport and logistics infrastructure. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport and the development of Laem Chabang Port - Thailand’s largest and strategically important deep-sea port located on the eastern coast of the country.





It was noted that more than 4,000 manufacturing enterprises and 12 industrial zones currently operate in Chonburi Province, most of them export-oriented. The expansion of Laem Chabang Port’s transport and logistics capacity is scheduled to be completed by 2028. In this regard, the Governor of Chonburi invited Kazakhstani sectoral companies to participate in joint projects and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.





For his part, the Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya to visit Kazakhstan with a business delegation. He also underscored Kazakhstan’s high level of digitalization and proposed the development of joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital development, noting the existence of the necessary legal framework based on the Memorandum of Cooperation in Digitalization signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand.





Following the meetings, the parties agreed to maintain direct contacts between the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the regions of Thailand in order to promote concrete bilateral projects on a mutually beneficial basis.