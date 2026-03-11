Sofia Supports the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

A roundtable discussion on large-scale political transformations and the upcoming republican referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by representatives of the Bulgarian expert and scientific-academic community, media, as well as members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan.





In his remarks, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev presented the key priorities and conceptual foundations of the draft Constitution, emphasizing that the document lays a solid foundation for the further progressive development of the country.





The Kazakh diplomat noted that the main content of the updated Basic Law is human-centered, reflects current social values and state principles, and is aimed at modernizing the political system through a more balanced distribution between the branches of government.





The new text of the Constitution demonstrates the maturity of Kazakhstan's statehood, the country's international authority and its strategic focus on progressive development," Ambassador Temirbayev stated.





Representatives of the expert community highly appreciated the political transformations underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing their consistent and phased nature. According to the participants, the constitutional reforms contribute to strengthening democratic institutions, expanding citizen participation in governance, and enhancing mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.





Special attention was given to the constitutional innovations, including the transition to a unicameral parliament, the establishment of a supreme consultative body - the "People’s Council of Kazakhstan", and the introduction of the institution of Vice President.





The People’s Council of Kazakhstan can play an important role as a bridge between civil society and the President. Moreover, its powers contain elements of direct democracy," noted Kamen Velichkov, Senior Researcher at the Center for Eastern Languages and Cultures of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".





At the conclusion of the event, the participants expressed confidence that the practical implementation of the planned reforms would strengthen Kazakhstan’s international image as a dynamically developing and open state committed to the rule of law.