Czech Business Circles are Showing Growing Interest in Kazakhstan’s Reforms and Investment Potential

Leading Czech technology and industrial companies are identifying growing opportunities in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia. This was highlighted during meetings between Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov and senior executives of major Czech enterprises, held as part of the ongoing dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Representatives of the Czech business community expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan’s comprehensive political reforms and sustained economic performance. They noted that continued efforts to improve the investment climate are creating favorable conditions for long-term industrial cooperation.





In discussions with Martin Vojáček, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ZVVZ Engineering, the parties explored prospects for deeper industrial collaboration, including plans to localize the production of industrial filtration systems in Kazakhstan. The initiative is expected to promote investment, facilitate technology transfer, and generate new employment opportunities.





During a meeting with Artem Movsesyan, head of OMNIPOL, particular attention was given to cooperation in the aviation sector, including plans to establish a service center for L 410 NG aircraft. It was noted that in 2025 several aircraft of this type were delivered to Kazakhstan under a contract with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and are currently operating in various regions of the country, demonstrating the effectiveness of bilateral partnership.





At the invitation of its owner and holder of unique patents, Luboš Novák, the Ambassador visited the production facilities of MEGA, where he was introduced to advanced electromembrane technologies, electrodialysis applications in water treatment systems, and demineralization solutions for the dairy industry.





In Turnov, Martin Gold, owner of SKLOSTROJ, presented the company’s manufacturing capabilities in equipment for the glass container industry and outlined its export potential. Both enterprises employ specialists from Kazakhstan, contributing to professional exchange and closer bilateral ties.





The companies engaged play a meaningful role in advancing Kazakhstan–Czech trade and economic cooperation, supporting the introduction of modern technologies and the implementation of joint projects.





Particular interest was drawn to the activities of Astana Motors Czech, which has successfully established a solid presence in the Czech market by promoting the internationally recognized automotive brand Chery and developing partnerships in vehicle distribution and after-sales services. It was noted that the well-known Kazakhstani company Astana Motors intends to further expand its automotive exports to regional European markets.