Constitutional Reforms in the Kazakhstan was Discussed by Jordanian Expert Circles

Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held a briefing for representatives of leading Jordanian media and the expert communitу, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay briefed Jordanian partners on the significant constitutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of public administration and increasing its transparency.





Particular attention was paid to the National Referendum to adopt a new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which includes significant changes and will be fundamentally different in its structure and fundamental norms.





Participants were presented with key provisions of the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, including strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court, expanding guarantees of citizens' rights, introducing the position of Vice President, transitioning to a unicameral Parliament and proportional elections, enshrining the secular nature of the state, and establishing a People's Council with the right to legislative initiative.





Representatives of Jordanian media actively participated in discussions on political reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing their importance for improving the efficiency and transparency of the public administration system.





Following the meeting, participants were presented with informational materials about the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.