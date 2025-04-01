Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 2,056

Tell a friend

Following the trilateral meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Treaty on the junction point of the state borders of the three states and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship were signed today in Khujand, Kabar reports.





The press service of the Kyrgyz president said that the heads of state emphasized that the signing of these documents symbolizes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, and also serves as an example of constructive dialogue and effective cooperation in Central Asia.





The agreements reached open up new prospects for strengthening mutual trust, maintaining stability and developing integration processes in the region.





In addition, the leaders of the three countries took part in the opening ceremony of a symbolic stele installed at the junction point of the state borders of the three countries. The ceremony was held via videoconference from Khujand.





During the ceremony, the heads of state simultaneously pressed a button installed on a special stand. After that, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Deputy Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan cut the ribbon, officially opening the stele.





The stele represents the friendship of peoples and symbolizes a new era of cooperation, trust and good neighborliness between the countries after the final settlement of border issues.