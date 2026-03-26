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Yerbolat Dossayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration
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Baibazarov named Assistant to Kazakh President for Economic Affairs
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Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign
This is a special day in celebration of Nauryznama decade. The renewal of our society has become a part of the renewal of nature itself. Such a timely coincidence cannot help but inspire all of us to work selflessly for the good of our Motherland," he said.
The new People’s Constitution, adopted during the celebration of Nauryz, enshrines careful treatment of nature by the citizens as one of the fundamental principles of our worldview. There is no doubt that the New People’s Constitution will become the core of social consolidation, a moral and legal guide, and an unshakable foundation of our Independence," the President underscored.
More and more of our citizens are choosing an ecological lifestyle and rational resource consumption, which is the key to a bright future. In this regard, I call on all Kazakhstanis to take part in the relay of cleanliness and order. I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights in the development of our country and build a Just, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan," he said.
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Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings
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Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
I congratulate everyone on the great holiday of Nauryz Meiramy.
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Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr
May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.
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Tokayev says Kazakhstan sees 6-fold rise in science funding in past 5 years
In the past five years, total investment in science has risen 6-fold, said the president. "The number of research universities in our country is growing, and their ties with real-sector production are being strengthened. The government data indicates more than 200 commercial projects have been launched to date, helping to shape the ‘university - research - innovation - commercialization’ ecosystem. Science cities are being created, and the construction of technoparks and engineering centers has begun," he said.
There are more than 420 research organizations operating in Kazakhstan, employing over 27,000 scientists and research personnel. This is a very large academic community. It is particularly encouraging that the scientific environment is becoming younger - nearly half of Kazakhstan’s scientists are under 40 years old, said the president.
Both the Government and the scientific community share a common strategic goal, which is to create a more effective scientific environment, stimulate innovation in the economic sphere, and bring science as close as possible to production, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy
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Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria
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