13.06.2024, 09:48 2931

4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region

A fatal road accident occurred on the 105th kilometer of the Almaty-Shelek-Khorgos highway on June 12, when a driver of Toyota Hiace lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Four passengers of the car died from injuries at the scene, the Almaty police confirmed.

The driver and two more passengers were rushed to a hospital in Shelek village. The 34-year-old man and children aged 10 and 12 were taken to the emergency care unit of the same hospital.

The patients were taken to the surgery unit of the hospital. They were examined and consulted by doctors. They are undergoing treatment now," local health authorities said.


A criminal case has been launched.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

10.06.2024, 09:18 8611

Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend

A fatal accident which occured on the 55km of Almaty-Oskemen highway killed five people, Kazinform News Agency learned from POLISIA.KZ.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 9, when a driver of Nissan Primera, going over the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, slid into a ditch and then crashed into a tree. The car was torn into two parts. The driver and four passengers (four men and one woman) died at the scene from their injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized into the Konaev Municipal Hospital.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

Earlier, on Saturday, June 8, two girls were hit to death by Mercedez Benz car on Altyn Adam Alleyasy Street in the town of Yessik. The girls, aged 14 and 3, died at the scene of the accident.

According to the regional police department, the driver was placed into a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was launched.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.06.2024, 12:47 11896

Stranger stabs pregnant woman in stomach in Shymkent

A horrifying incident occurred in Shymkent. A pregnant woman was transported to the city hospital No. 2 with a knife wound on 7 June at 11 p.m., Kazinform News Agency cites OTYRAR News Agency.

The victim is believed to be approximately 30 years old and was stabbed in the abdomen. The perpetrator is currently unknown. It is reported that the wound is not penetrating, and there is no immediate danger to the fetus.

According to OTYRAR News Agency, the woman was transported by ambulance and is currently conscious. Upon examination, it was determined that she was pregnant, though the gestational age is very small. She has undergone surgery and her condition is currently stable.

Hospital staff reportedly informed local police of the incident.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.05.2024, 19:04 23006

Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests

Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The wooded area of Kazakhstan grew by 2,182,400 hectares, while the forest cover increased by 1,153,300 hectares between January 2013 and January 2024, the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry told Kazinform News Agency.

In the past two years, the devastating wildfires raged through two regions of Kazakhstan, Abai and Kostanay regions, destroying 0.6% of the country’s forests.

Wildfires that tore through Kostanay region sparked on September 2, 2022. The fire was suppressed only on September 10.

Over 60,000 hectares of forests were burnt in the Semey ormany nature reserve in Abai region last June. The deadliest wildfires killed 14 foresters.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.05.2024, 16:58 23171

Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13  

Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13
Images | akimat of Almaty region
A tourist bus carrying tourists overturned in the Kegen district of the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to preliminary information from the regional akimat, on May 27 at 10:20 a.m., the bus veered off the road on a steppe pass "Alasa," which is part of the "QazAvtoJol" network. Two ambulance crews from Kegen district promptly responded to the scene. Five individuals were transported to Kegen district hospital, four to Jalagash district hospital, and another four to Shelek village. Fortunately, there were no human fatalities.

The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation. It is noted that the condition of the victims is currently stable. All the injured are under the supervision of doctors.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.05.2024, 16:20 30576

Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region

Large amounts of water and strong wind force collapse of the Sokolok dam along the Sokolok channel in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the operational headquarters for emergency response of Atyrau region.

According to the headquarters, the Sokolok channel is one of the key elements of the network of water redistribution in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River from Atyrau city. The city has two floodwater protection lines.

The second protection line (dam) has been fortified with sand bags and expanded in accordance with the Baltic normal height system.

Round-the-clock patrol is in place as well as additional vehicles are sent to the site for prompt response in case the situation changes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

10.05.2024, 17:49 56131

Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Three people died as a result of collision of two vehicles in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The tragedy occurred on May 9, on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Irgiz village, when VAZ and MAN truck collided with each other. Two passengers of VAZ and its driver died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations," Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.


Two passengers in the car are spouces. Both were the teachers at the Ybyrai Altynsarin School. The third victim was a deputy of the local maslikhat, veterinary doctor.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.05.2024, 10:17 69286

Patient with heart attack was onboard AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region

A patient with heart attack was onboard the AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region on Friday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The condition of the patient is reported as stable, according to the regional emergency medical service.

As reported, AN-2 plane which was flying from Arkalyk to Aksunkar (Kostanay) yesterday, lost altitude after takeoff at 04:10pm and had to make water landing near Arkalyk. Pilots, air medical service team and a patient were onboard the plane.

Three ambulance crews left for the accident site. We are thankful to the firefighters for their assistance in evacuation of all those who were onboard the plane. Fortunately, all of them are alive. The crew, the patient and air medical service team were taken to the municipal hospital. None of the air medical service team needed hospitalization. The patient is under the supervision of local doctors, his condition is estimated as stable," the press service of the regional emergency medical service reported.


The patient will be transported to Kostanay today by land transport. He will be accompanied by the same air medical service team.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

03.05.2024, 06:24 72486

Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated

Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated
Images | Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan
187 workers have been evacuated from the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda due to fire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

As the Ministry informed, smoke occurred on the 4th conveyor drift of K3 coalbed.

Electrician Aibar Kossanov managed to extinguish the smoke using emergency fire extinguishing equipment.

The cause of the smoke was eliminated at 07:45 pm. Despite that, a decision was taken to evacuate 194 miners who were underground at the moment.

As of 09:47pm, 187 miners were brought to the surface, 7 workers including site managers and supervisors remained underground to control the incident and mine support system.

As per preliminary version, a foreign object blocked the operation of the conveyer band and caused the fire.

Six divisions of professional emergency and rescue services, local emergency personnel were attracted to the evacuation works. The incident is settled. The decision on the resumption of operation of the 4th shift will be adopted after the circumstances are assessed," the Qarmet press service added.


As reported, 46 miners died and 28 were injured as a result of the blast, which occurred in ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region on October 28. 252 people were in the mine at the moment of the blast, of whom 205 were evacuated and taken to safety.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal investigation into the accident. According to the company, gas-methane explosion occured in the lava. Rescue operations at the scene were carried out in a non-stop regime.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the accident site and met with the families of the victims. The President expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased miners and tasked to provide them with all-round support.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau was officially renamed as QARMET. The Kazakh company Qazaqstan Steel Group (QSG) became an investor of the enterprises of the former ArcelorMittal Temirtau. The company, represented by Kazakh businessman Andrey Lavrentiev, reached an agreement with the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction on the acquisition of AMT assets.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed