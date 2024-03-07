8 people die in head-on collision in Aktobe region

Images | prosecutor's office of Aktobe region

Eight people were killed in a head-on collision on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway near Sagashili village, Mugalzhar district, Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the prosecutor’s office of Aktobe region, the head-on collision involving Lada Largus and Toyota Hilux vehicles occurred on 120 kilometers of the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway at 8:15am today.





A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.





As a result of the accident eight passengers of the Lada Largus vehicle died on spot and a driver and two passengers of the Toyota Hilux car were taken to the central district hospital of Mugalzhar district.