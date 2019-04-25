Aktobe Court announces verdict for two escaped soldiers

Astana. 18 January. Kazakhstan Today - The major Kairgali Urazzhanov and Kaynarbek Tastanbekov are accused of running away during the attack of extremists to the military unit instead of resisting to terrorists.



The announcement of the verdict was in the military unit 6655 of the National Guard which in June 5 last year was subjected to the sudden attack of terrorists, in the presence of the military personnel. Two majors of this unit Kairgali Urazzhanov and Kaynarbek Tastanbekov were accused of non - resisting to terrorists.



Let's remind, in June 5, the military unit was attacked by an armed extremists group of 17 people, who also rammed the busИs gates. Persons who were on duty Tastanbekov and his assistant Urazzhanov, as in the verdict, instead of giving the command to duties of division to close entrance doors and to resist to terrorists, they ran away from military unit through a toilet window.



Urazzhanov admitted his guilt completely and explained his running as the stressful condition. He explained that even using Makarov's gun; he wouldn't stop terrorists, and at once die.



The major Tastanbekov denies his guilt and claims that he shot back and notified on attack. However the Court, having researched all arguments, found majors guilty and sentenced to prison Tastanbekov - for 4 years and 6 months in standard regime penal colony, and Urazzhanov - for 3 years and 6 months. Both were deprived of the military rank.



"The witnessesИ statements contradict arguments of defendants, who claim that defendants closed the toilet door and ran away through the window. They violated the rule according to which they shall command to close the entrance doors to the military unit and to bear the responsibility for safety of weapon in the unit," the judge of military court of the Aktobe garrison Bekbolat Tazhmukhan reported. After the announcement of verdict defendants were put handcuffs. However lawyers intend to appeal against sentence. They consider that their wards did everything that could.



"They say that there was no notification. Though it is mentioned in the verdict that witnesses say that he shot back and there aren't enough bullets upon delivery to weapon storage room and at the same time they were found guilty. These reasons for us are unclear. The complaint about it will be made," the lawyer of Tastanbekov, Stanislav Nikiforov reported.



There are a lot of spots on terrorist attack case. It is unclear fact that the police chased the bus captured by terrorists from weapon shop to military unit and didn't notify military to take up the defensive positions. As a result of attack three soldiers died.



