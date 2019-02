An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale has shaken Kyrgyzstan today, Kazinform reports.



The epicenter of the quake was located in Kyrgyzstan, 142 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 20 kilometers at 3:58 p.m. Almaty time.



