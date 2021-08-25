Explosions in Aktau seaport frightened local residents

The explosions on the territory of the Aktau sea trade port were reported by vacationers on the Dostar beach.





According to vacationers, today, on August 24, at about 15:00 in the area of the seaport, several explosions thundered, which were accompanied by a flame 5-7 meters high.





The press center of the Aktau seaport reported that the explosions took place on the territory of the Aktau northern sea terminal.





These explosions were carried out within the framework of the Caspian-Antiterror-2021 anti-terrorist exercises under the auspices of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States," the press center of the Aktau sea trade port noted.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.