Fire broke out at bazaar in Almaty

The bazaar has caught fire in Almaty.
At 9:25 am, the forces and means of the Emergency Situations Service of Almaty went to the containers in the Alatau district, Northern Ring, 116, Market Kenzhekhan-1.
Upon the arrival they foound three two-tier containers burning with an open flame, and there was a threat of fire spreading to neighboring containers adjacent to the shopping arcade. The fire was liquidated at 9.49 on a total area of 40 square meters, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty said.
Source: KazTAG
