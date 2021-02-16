Man selling designer drugs detained in Nur-Sultan

The police detained the suspect of designer drugs sale in Nur-Sultan, the DP of the capital said.





During a personal search, about 800 grams of synthetic drugs were seized from the detainee, which he intended to send for sale to other regions of the country - Temirtau, Atyrau and Pavlodar," - the report says.





In addition, during the search at the residence place, 7 packaged parcels with potent psychotropic substances "A-PVP" weighing more than 850 grams were seized.





The total weight was more than 1,5 kg of synthetic drug A-PVP or more than 5,000 single doses for consumption, the price of which is more than 40 million tenge on the black market in cash from retail sales," the capital’s DP noted.





The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of Nur-Sultan DP. An investigation is underway. The police are also looking for other members of the criminal chain involved in the supply of drugs to the capital.













