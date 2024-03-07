04.03.2024, 12:42 2826
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
Hotlines were launched in the emergency departments of Almaty city, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.
Crisis management centre of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry hotline: 8 7172 70 41 14
Almaty city hotline: 27 82 0 83, 27 82 084
Zhetysu region hotline: 8 7282 22 02 18
Almaty region hotline: 8 7272 22 60 97
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
