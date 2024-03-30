River Sazdy running through Aktobe overflows its banks  

Tell a friend

River Sazdy which runs through the city of Aktobe overflowed its banks, Kazinform News Agency reports. Emergencies personnel, military, police, and representatives of local executive bodies are deployed in flood protection efforts.





Ice jams caused by chunks of ice on the river running through the city block its flow and make upstream water levels rise. 157 people and over 50 equipment units are deployed to break floating ice. The ice sickness is 40-50 cm.









Sandbags and inert materials are placed along the river coasts.





The Manshuk Mametova Street in Aktobe remains closed. Cars and public transport are rerouted.