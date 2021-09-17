Soldier died after parachute jump in the Almaty region

A soldier has died after a parachute jump in the Almaty region, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.



"On September 14, in the Almaty region, a captain of the armed forces born in 1990, died while performing scheduled training parachute jumps," the message reads.



The rest of the personal data was not disclosed at the request of relatives.



"Previously, he had made about 50 parachute jumps, was a member of the emergency rescue paratrooper group. The reasons and circumstances of the death are being investigated. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the personnel of the armed forces express deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the message says.

Source: Kazinform



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.