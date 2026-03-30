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Two teenagers with hypothermia found and saved in Almaty mountains
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Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured
Before the firefighters arrived, some of the residents had been evacuated by police officers, while the rest left the building on their own.
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Death toll from Shchuchinsk café fire rises to 11
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Criminal investigation launched after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
This prevented repeated explosions inside the premises. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being identified," officials said.
A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fire. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out," the department stated.
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7 dead, 19 injured in Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
- seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl;
- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital;
- six were discharged for outpatient observation.
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Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
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Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city
The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude", said a report issued by the Center.
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Earthquake recorded near Almaty
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Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
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