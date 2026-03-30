Two teenagers with hypothermia found and saved in Almaty mountains

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Rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the aid of teenagers in the mountains of Almaty on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports.





In the Medeu District, on the Glade of Enthusiasts (altitude 2,800 m), two teenagers born in 2008, descending from Furmanov Peak, suffered from hypothermia and were exhausted. Realizing the situation, they called for help from rescuers.





Personnel from the Almaty City Emergency Department’s Butaqty Rescue Station immediately rushed to the scene. Once they reached the young people, the rescuers escorted them and safely brought them down to Medeu. Fortunately, medical assistance was not needed, and the teenagers returned home on their own.





The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that before going into the mountains, travelers should realistically assess their physical fitness, take weather conditions into account, and carry warm clothing and communication devices.