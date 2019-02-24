Chinese scientists develop smart windows to clean air pollution

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese scientists have developed a large-scale transparent smart window that can change light intensity while effectively capturing the particulate matter in smog, said a study published on Saturday in the journal iScience, Xinhua reports.

The study described a simple solution-based process to fabricate large-area flexible transparent windows with Ag-nylon electrodes for high-efficiency PM2.5 capture.

It takes only 20 minutes to fabricate 7.5 square meters of Ag-nylon flexible transparent windows showing an optical transmittance of over 86 percent, according to the group of scientists led by Yu Shuhong from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC).

The Ag-nylon mesh can not only change the indoor light intensity, but also purify indoor air as a high-efficiency PM2.5 filter.

The scientists found that the obtained Ag-nylon electrodes could be used as an ideal intelligent thermochromic smart window with excellent mechanical stability.

It remains stable after undergoing a bending test with 10,000 bending cycles with a minimum bending radius of 2.0 millimeters.

Also, the Ag-nylon electrodes can remove PM2.5 by 99.65 percent while remaining stable even after 100 cycles of PM filtration and a cleaning process, according to the study.

The design could lay the foundation for next-generation flexible transparent smart windows that can reduce air pollution.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.