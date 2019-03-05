Chinese vice premier to visit Russia, Kazakhstan for meetings

Beijing. November 30. Kazakhstan Today - Vice Premier Wang Qishan will visit Russia from December 4 to 6 for the 16th meeting of China-Russia Prime Minister's regular meeting and China-Russia Energy Negotiators' Meeting, and Kazakhstan from December 7 to 8 for the 6th meeting of China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Commission, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei announced Thursday.



According to Xinhua, "Wang is paying the visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, and the visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov."



