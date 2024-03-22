21.03.2024, 18:12 4286
Cooperation in the Field of Forestry Between Kazakhstan and Korea is Deepening
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, took part in the event "Forest and Innovation - New Solutions for a Better World" dedicated to the International Day of Forests. It was organized by the Korea Forest Service and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Korea Forest Service and AFoCO in the field of forest accounting and restoration. Currently, two joint projects are being implemented to automate the collection of data on forestry and to improve technologies for the production of planting material. The planting of saxauls on the dry bottom of the Aral Sea was noted as a successful example of cooperation with the Korean side.
During the event, the Kazakh diplomat discussed with the Minister of the Korea Forest Service, Nam Sunghyun, the issue of opening a Regional Education and Training Center and the AFoCO Regional Representative Office in Kazakhstan. The Korean side expressed an interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of forest fire control and the introduction of advanced technologies for monitoring forests using drones, artificial intelligence, and satellites.
It should be noted that Kazakhstan has been a member of AFoCO since 2019 and a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is serving at the Secretariat of the organization as a fellowship officer.
It is symbolic that the event dedicated to the conservation and restoration of forests took place as part of the Nauryz celebration, symbolizing the renewal of nature and human harmony with the environment.
relevant news
21.03.2024, 09:10
President and Prime Minister of Israel Received Ambassador of Kazakhstan
During the meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov with President of Israel Isaak Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda and exchanged views on the current situation in the region, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Burshakov briefed the Israeli leadership on the main topics raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the third meeting of the National Kurultai "Fair Citizen - Fair Work - Fair Wages", as well as on the progress of the comprehensive political and economic reforms initiated by the President.
President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu positively assessed the important changes in our country and conveyed their best wishes to President Tokayev.
The Israeli leadership appreciated the Ambassador’s contribution to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
20.03.2024, 23:09
Nauryz was Celebrated in Warsaw
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland together with the Vistula Academy of Finance and Business, which has about 300 Kazakhstans’ students, held an event to celebrate Nauryz meiramy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Along with students from Kazakhstan, students and diaspora representatives from Central Asia and Turkey took part in the Nauryz celebration.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alim Kirabayev emphasised the importance of Nauryz celebration for Turkic peoples, which marks the beginning of a new year and the great rebirth taking place in nature and its significance in Kazakh culture as a symbol of unity and peace.
The participants of the event were also familiarised with the new format of Nauryz celebration and the philosophy of "Nauryznama Decade" dedicated to the values reflecting the richness and diversity of Kazakh culture and society.
Rector of Vistula Academy Wawrzyniec Konarski noted the uniqueness of the Nauryz holiday and expressed interest in developing educational and cultural ties with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.
The event was accompanied by concert performances by representatives of Central Asia, guests enjoyed the sound of the national instrument - dombra, performed by Kazakh students.
The festive atmosphere was supported by interactive games, contests, prizes and gifts.
At the end of the celebration, guests were able to sample Kazakh national cuisine and taste the main treat - Nauryz kozhe.
20.03.2024, 19:07
On the Eve of Nauryz Ambassador of Kazakhstan Visited Kazakh Centres in Bulgaria
On the eve of the Nauryz holiday Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev visited the Center for the Kazakh Language, History and Culture and the Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center named after Al-Farabi at Sophia University St. Kliment Ohridsky and met with the teaching staff and students studying the Kazakh language, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting Viktor Temirbayev cordially congratulated everyone on the Nauryz holiday and noted that it embodies peace and goodness, is filled with joy and love, has a deep philosophical meaning and global cultural significance, it is a holiday of unity and harmony, a truly nationwide celebration that promotes friendship and mutual respect. It is symbolic that also in Bulgaria the "First Spring Holiday" which has a similar meaning, begins on March 21.
In addition, in order to further promote the study of the Kazakh language among Bulgarian students, the Kazakh diplomat donated a new laptop to the centres and expressed satisfaction with the growing interest in studying the Kazakh language among students.
Taking the opportunity, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev informed the audience about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, as well as about the ongoing large-scale political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting Viktor Temirbayev once again congratulated on the upcoming holidays, and wished fruitful work to the professors and success to the students.
The Center of the Kazakh language, History and Culture was opened in March 2015 at the Department of Turkology and Altaic Studies at Sophia University St. Kliment Ohridsky.
The Scientific, Educational and Cultural Centre named after Al-Farabi was established on the basis of an Agreement signed on October 4, 2018 between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridsky.
The main purposes of these centres are to spread Kazakh culture, familiarize Bulgarian citizens with the rich cultural heritage of the country, support the study of the Kazakh language and develop cooperation between educational institutions of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
20.03.2024, 15:03
Nauryz Celebrated at UNESCO Headquarters
Images | Kazakh MFA
Twelve countries, where Nauryz is celebrated on a large scale, held their annual reception at UNESCO Headquarters on the occasion of the essential spring holiday under the coordination of the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Paris, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay participated in the event. President of the General Conference of UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu and Deputy Director-General of the Organization Xing Qu addressed the participants with welcoming remarks.
He congratulated everyone on Nauryz, emphasizing the importance of this festival as a treasure for all humanity that reflects the shared heritage of the vast region with millennia-old cultural traditions.
Speaking on behalf of the twelve countries, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov noted that Nauryz unites around common values the people of peace and goodwill, transcending religious, ethnic or linguistic boundaries.
All over the world Nauryz brings rebirth not only in nature but also in our souls, symbolizing inevitable victory of warmth over frost, light over dark, hope and love over despair and hatred," the diplomat stressed.
Many noted the coincidence of Nauryz this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which underscores the interconnectedness of cultures and the shared values of compassion, empathy, and solidarity.
The celebration of Nauryz was attended by UNESCO’s management, diplomatic missions of Member States, the Secretariat staff, delegates to the 219th session of the Executive Board and representatives of the diasporas of countries where this holiday is widely celebrated.
The rich concert program of the event featured among other pieces of traditional music of the Land of the Great Steppe performed by soloists of the Roza Baglanova Qazaqconcert State Academic Concert Organization Perizat Turarova (dombra, vocals) and Aigerim Yelemesova (zhetigen).
Attendees were also treated festive national meals, including Kazakh ones.
This December, the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at its regular session in Asunción, Paraguay is expected to approved the renewed nomination Nowruz/Nauryz for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on behalf of 13 countries - Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia, which has officially requested to join the file, based on the scale of its celebration by ethnic Kazakhs.
19.03.2024, 10:46
Ambassador of Colombia Presented Copies of Credentials
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Republic of Kazakhstan concurently, Hector Arenas Neira, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kairat Umarov emphasized the importance of partnership for Kazakhstan with Colombia in South America, noting the successful interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the study of the Spanish language.
The parties discussed cooperation in various fields, including politics, trade, economics, investment and multilateral interaction.
Kairat Umarov wished success to the new Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation during his responsible mission.
For his part, the Colombian diplomat highly appreciated the warm welcome and expressed his readiness to actively interact on the entire range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.
19.03.2024, 09:51
Nauryz Celebration in Hong Kong: Kazakh Traditions and Culture Win the Hearts of Residents
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao in the Special Administrative Regions, People’s Republic of China organized a celebration of Nauryz festival, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Representatives of government bodies, residents and the diplomatic corps of Hong Kong, citizens and students of Kazakhstan participated in this event.
At the opening ceremony, Almas Seitakynov introduced the meaning of the Nauryz festival, its role and significance in Kazakh culture, also invited local people to visit our country within the framework of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China in 2024.
At the same time, with the support of the Consulate General and the City University of Hong Kong, in the central hall of this university a Kazakh yurt (traditional house of nomadic people) was installed for the first time in 20 years. Furthermore, an art gallery with the sights of our country was exhibited. All residents and tourists of Hong Kong will be able to visit the university and get acquainted with the yurt and paintings during March.
In addition, the Consulate General and CityU organized the arrival of the Kazakhstani "Alatau Theater Ensemble" to Hong Kong. The Theater Ensemble sang national songs, played "kui", and folk dances. More than 600 Hong Kong people and 100 Kazakhstani citizens attended the concert. The event aroused genuine delight and interest among the visitors.
The celebration of Nauryz familiarize with the history, traditions and culture of the Kazakh people, as well as promotes the country's tourist opportunities.
19.03.2024, 08:53
Bulgarian Academic Community is Demonstrating Increased Interest in Kazakhstan
In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational field, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with the newly elected Rector of Sofia University "St.Kliment Ohridsky" Georgy Valchev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation between Sofia University and Kazakhstani universities.
In the context of practical contribution to the fulfillment of the state task of training highly qualified personnel, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the leadership of Sofia University to participate in the international educational exhibition "International Education Fair" (Astana and Almaty, autumn 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and establish further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions.
After the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat held a public lecture for the faculty and students of Sofia University on the topic "Modern Kazakhstan". Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted that over the 33 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence, large-scale political, socio-economic and constitutional reforms have been carried out, the implementation of which is aimed at ensuring the country's entry into the list of the most developed countries in the world.
Viktor Temirbayev familiarized the audience in detail with the measures taken by the state to support youth in the country and programs to stimulate talented young people in all fields of activity.
Along with this, Bulgarian students got acquainted with the history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan, as well as the historical ties of the two nations. The Kazakh diplomat noted that in Kazakhstan, as in the entire Turkic world, the Nauryz holiday is celebrated annually, which is a vivid symbol of our rich spiritual heritage, the inextricable link between generations, renewal and the desire for a new life.
During the "Q&A" conversation, the students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education and science, as well as plans to further enhance mutually beneficial partnership in areas of mutual interest.
Taking the opportunity, Viktor Temirbayev wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of getting a quality education for the younger generation.
Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" is the largest and most prestigious higher education institution in Bulgaria. The University was founded on October 1, 1888. The University is ranked among the best universities in the world. About 19 thousand students, including foreigners, study at this University.
18.03.2024, 21:42
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Paid a Working Visit to Armenia
Images | Kazakh MFA
As part of a working visit, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a variety of issues of bilateral cooperation in the priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. There was an exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda.
Armenia is a close state and a time-tested partner of Kazakhstan. Currently, a solid foundation for the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations has been laid by the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, the 25th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year. We have much in common, and stand ready to make efforts to achieve common goals for the well-being and prosperity of the people of our two countries", said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Both sides expressed mutual commitment to further deepening of interstate cooperation on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and partnership. They emphasized the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels.
The parties paid special attention to the issues of trade and economic cooperation. They noted the positive results of mutual trade in 2023, the volume of which increased by 23.1% and reached 53 million US dollars. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the current level of trade turnover does not fulfill the existing potential, in this regard, they agreed to make joint efforts and decisions to identify new opportunities.
We have a good opportunity to summarize 25 years of partnership and open a new page in our relations for the mutual benefit of both countries. Certainly, we are broadening the foundations of our interaction. The high level of our political dialog shows the essential prerequisites in our dynamically developing trade and economic relations. We are interested in developing transportation and logistic ties," stated Minister Mirzoyan.
The officials also discussed the prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere on the basis of integrating production and financial resources of the two countries. They highlighted ways of cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, digitalization, mutual supplies of agricultural products, and cooperation in the construction sector.
The sides noted positively the participation of small and medium businesses in the development of trade-economic and investment ties, noting that 435 companies with Armenian capital operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Yerevan.
The diplomats emphasized the positive dynamics of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Proposals on enhancing cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and science were exchanged. High importance was attached to the cross-participation of the Days of Culture in Kazakhstan and Armenia.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.
As a result of the negotiations, the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2024-2025 was signed.
