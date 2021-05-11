Foreign experts to share best practices on money laundering in Kazakhstan

A training seminar on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism in Kazakhstan will take place on July 27 - August 28, 2018 in Almaty.





The seminar is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Financial Monitoring Committee.





The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Committee will support a two-day anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) training seminar for some 80 representatives from the government bodies, accounting and auditing entities, casinos and payment systems, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.





An OSCE-supported international experts from Austria and the Great Britain will share international best practices on money laundering and terrorism financing (ML/TF) typologies and schemes, techniques to identify suspicious transactions and to mitigate ML/TF risks. The participants will also familiarize with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations and ways to comply with them along with the AML/CFT national legislation requirements.





The seminar is part of the Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.