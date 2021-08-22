Foreign Ministr: Kazakhstan did not recognize Taliban

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin at a briefing in the CCS said that Kazakhstan did not recognize the Taliban authority in Afghanistan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

We did not recognize the Taliban. As you know, yesterday the Foreign Ministry made an official statement on the situation in Afghanistan. Kazakhstan continues to closely monitor the situation in this country, supports the statement of the UN Security Council on the need to create an inclusive and representative government, respect the rights of national minorities and women, prevent the presence of groups that pose a threat to other states, and comply with international law," the speaker said.

He noted that the implementation of these provisions should be a prerequisite for starting a dialogue with the new government.

At the same time, many years of experience have confirmed that there is no alternative to the process, which is being conducted by the Afghans themselves, and the citizens of the country will have to determine the most optimal model of the state and social structure on their own, based on their historical experience and political realities. Now it cannot be said that countries have recognized or established diplomatic relations with the Taliban," continued Akan Rakhmetullin.

According to him, now everything is under observation, everything will depend on how the Taliban's actions will correspond to their statements and assurances, and how negotiable this party is.

There were no contacts as such, at the political level or any other. According to our embassy in Kabul, when the Taliban entered the city, some of them entered the region where our embassy is located. The ambassador went out into the street, at that time the police, the guards were no longer there. The Taliban came up to talk to them, asked "Who are you? What kind of embassy? ". We said that this is the embassy of Kazakhstan. They said: "Do not be afraid, work as you worked, you are under our protection." Since then they have been guarding our embassy", Akan Rakhmetullin concluded.





Later at a briefing in the CCS Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin informed that the Taliban are guarding the Kazakh embassy in Afghanistan.





According to our embassy in Kabul, when the Taliban entered the city, some of them entered the region where our embassy is located. The ambassador went out into the street, at that time the police, the guards were no longer there. The Taliban came up to talk to them, asked "Who are you? What kind of embassy?". We said that this is the embassy of Kazakhstan. They said: "Do not be afraid, work as you worked, you are under our protection." Since then they have been guarding our embassy," the speaker said.





Since then, the Taliban have been guarding the Kazakh embassy in Kabul, he said.





Also Akan Rakhmetullin commented on the issue regarding the evacuation of ethnic Kazakhs from Afghanistan.





“First, we need to ask them if they want to evacuate, because there is evidence that some are not particularly eager. They, like everyone else, are now waiting for what will happen next. As soon as a sufficient number of people for evacuation will be collected, an appropriate decision will be made. This issue is under the control of the Head of State," Akan Rakhmetullin said.





He also noted that ethnic Kazakhs do not live compactly in Afghanistan, but in different provinces. The Embassy of Kazakhstan is constantly in touch with them.





They have an active representative of this group. He maintains contact with them and with the embassy. That is, now there is an active collection of information," the speaker concluded.





Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, said that about 15 families of ethnic Kazakhs live in Afghanistan - this is about 200 people.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.